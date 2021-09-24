The Give from the Heart Campaign is underway with a goal to raise $2 million across the five counties now served by Heart of Indiana United Way: Delaware, Fayette, Henry, Madison and Randolph.
This campaign is the first for our new entity and the second we are conducting during a global pandemic, so there is no such thing as same-old fundraising activity.
Last year, Madison County spearheaded a successful virtual kickoff “piloted” by campaign Chair Tyrone Thomas, NTN plant manager. This year, Tyrone is joined by co-host Alisa Wells, community engagement director for Ivy Tech and last year’s Delaware, Henry & Randolph campaign chair.
They will lead a new virtual event, the Give from the Heart Challenge: 5 Days-5 Counties-1 Heart, from October 18-22.
Check out these links now and during the event:
https://www.facebook.com/heartofindianauw
https://www.instagram.com/heartofindianauw/
https://www.youtube.com/user/liveunitedmuncie
Text to donate: Heart2Give to 41444
http://www.heartofindianaunitedway.org/donate
One county will be featured each day on social media with videos and highlights of how United Way “giving from the heart” plays out in local communities through the organizations and programs we fund.
The Give from the Heart Campaign will support our current and expanding work to increase:
- the number of financially stable households
- school readiness
- access to healthcare and mental health supports
- third grade reading success
- family engagement, and the love of reading and learning
Our first year as a combined entity has been jump-started with more than $1.2 million in additional funding to address the financial effects of COVID-19 through Indiana United Ways, funded by Lilly Endowment.
Our challenge is to continue to address the systemic issues that affect the more than 40% of households in our region that struggle financially as COVID supports end and we seek a path to a post-pandemic norm.
A recap of the combined work of our two predecessor organizations over the past year, including $2,881,077 in funding to partner organizations, volunteer programs and more, can be found in the first Heart of Indiana annual report at http://www.heartofindianaunitedway.org/annual-report/.
The donors, volunteers and staff of Heart of Indiana United Way believe in our communities.
Our annual report recognizes the heartfelt giving of hundreds of organizations and individuals who supported our work over the past year by giving and volunteering, but every one of our more than 8,500 donors contributes to our success.
Last year, our theme “United We Rise” was focused on the hope that 2021 would find us along the road to recovery from the pandemic. However, that theme recognized that for many, recovery does not equal stability, which is not dependent on the stages of COVID-19.
Challenges will always exist, for some more than others. That’s why the work of United Way to unite everyone in the effort to create inclusive communities and opportunities for all is so important, this year and every year.
We live here. We work here. Our hearts are here. Please join us and give from your heart today.
