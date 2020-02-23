“Problems. The ones most people don’t have the stomach for. The ones nobody talks about at cocktail parties. The ones that can’t be solved. We go looking for them.”
This is the opening of the United Way Worldwide mantra. As it continues it describes the need to address large systemic issues through collective action and the reason United Way is uniquely positioned to lead this work. This is a critical and necessary focus, but it’s also exhausting.
Contributing to the exhaustion is the level of coverage of huge, seemingly insurmountable systemic issues of our time. It is easy to become overwhelmed, overwrought, angry and hopeless. Rich Harwood, founder of the Hardwood Institute for Public Engagement, acknowledged this issue in a recent blog, noting while he believes individual acts of goodness can’t replace collective action, our world is in desperate need of more individual acts of loving kindness. “We have forgotten the intrinsic value of one another,” he notes. “Human dignity becomes a victim.”
One of the projects sponsored by United Way of Madison County is RSVP, the 55 and older federally funded volunteer program. Several local RSVP volunteers recently shared their experiences in order to encourage more people to volunteer.
Kelly Chambers and Jeane Atkinson serve the Senior Link – Are You OK? program. Retired health care professionals, both share that they benefit from the connections as much as those they serve. They bring a deep understanding of the needs of aging and disabled persons and a lifelong calling to service to their volunteer activity, but all of us understand human connection and that’s the key component for Senior Link and other volunteer activities.
Judy Musick found volunteering as a Pre-K Buddy a way to fulfill an early desire to teach and to provide an outlet for her abundance of “grandma love.” As a member of a committee that organizes an after-school pantry at Holy Cross School because I, too, have an abundance of grandma love to share.
Organized volunteer projects are a key component of collective action. That’s why United Way develops opportunities for people of all ages to serve. Those who are willing and able to take on tasks in crisis recovery such as Court Appointed Special Advocates, Peer Recovery Coaching and Disaster Response literally save lives.
Volunteerism is an act of service, but it’s also an act of self-interest. Again and again, volunteers note that they receive much more benefit than they believe they give. Says Chambers, “We’re meant to help other people. I think that’s why we’re here.”
Individual acts alone don’t change the world, but when enough individuals act, we will all live better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.