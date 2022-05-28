When something is wildly successful, it can be difficult to adapt to change. United Way’s 130-plus years of annual community fundraising is a case in point.
United Way is known for the annual fund drive and that’s wonderful; however, a once-a-year workplace-driven fund drive doesn’t have the reach that it used to have.
That’s why today, Heart of Indiana United Way (HIUW) provides an ongoing series of activities that we hope will attract more people by offering a variety of ways to engage to support specific areas of interest. In order to be responsive to changing needs, we’ll continue to adapt our offerings, but for now, here is a brief rundown of the various activities we offer for the five-county Heart of Indiana region. Each has a time-limited promotional focus; however, gifts are accepted for any of these at any time.
Give the Gift of Reading: Summer reading becomes a focus as the school year comes to a close. To help inspire a love of reading, donate by texting Give2Read to 41444 and help put books in the hands of more children.
Diaper Drive: Our focus is on babies in May and June as we expand the community diaper drive across all our counties. There are lots of ways to be involved here: purchase diapers and drop them off at a partner collection site, set up a collection site at your workplace, visit the virtual wish list and make a direct donation to purchase diapers. Links can be found at https://heartofindianaunitedway.org/diaper/.
Days of Action: These community events take place in late summer as we engage volunteers to get out and get involved with numerous hands-on activities. Watch our events page for details.
Campaign: Our traditional activities from September to November come with surprises every year as our volunteers and partners come up with new ways to Live United. Specific workplace activities can take place any time of year, however. HIUW staff are always ready to provide support and ideas.
Operation Weatherization: This late fall activity focuses on getting homes ready for the coming cold weather. Donations to help purchase supplies combined with teamwork to help those who need assistance to cover windows with plastic, caulk windows, add weatherstripping and more help low income, elderly and disabled residents stretch their utility budgets.
Friend to Friend: This utility assistance drive was launched decades ago in Madison County through a partnership with Anderson City Utilities. Today it has grown across our region as a winter campaign to help low-income residents stay safe in their homes. Funds raised are distributed by community partners across the HIUW region to supplement other energy assistance programs.
Feeding Our Neighbors: This food assistance campaign was launched early this spring to help area food pantries restock after the holiday season when demand is typically up, and donations are typically down. This is not a food drive. Rather, it is a funding drive that helps pantries restock their shelves through food banks and other low-cost providers. To support, text FEEDMYNEIGHBOR to 41444.
Visit https://heartofindianaunitedway.org to check on activities, sign up to volunteer and receive direct communications, and to give online to support all the work Heart of Indiana United Way is doing to improve lives.