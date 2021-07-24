What does it mean to be a community organization today? Who or what is our community?
With the July 1 launch of Heart of Indiana United Way, there is now one organization serving the counties of Madison, Delaware, Fayette, Henry and Randolph. A few years ago there were five organizations, each serving one county. The trend to regionalize is not unique to United Ways; we have economic development regions, workforce development regions, tourism regions, cultural regions, and so on. The same factors underlie all of these: the rise in technology, increased travel between work and home, and the growth in companies that are statewide, nationwide and global.
During the more than four years of analysis and discussion leading to the formation of Heart of Indiana United Way, we talked a lot about and with the cities/towns of Alexandria, Anderson, Elwood, Muncie, Connersville, Middletown, New Castle, Pendleton, Winchester and the communities between. We confirmed that we have common concerns and priorities. We want our communities to thrive, but not to lose the hometown feel that we care about.
One vital way we have connected is to build a board that is representative of our region. When we began our discussions, none of us had heard of Zoom. Today, it’s difficult to imagine how we could have engaged these leaders without this and other platforms that allow us to work together no matter where we are.
Internally, staff members are working to share the best of what each of us has been doing in order to replicate these opportunities across the region. The Thrive Network — Madison County’s model to help households achieve and sustain financial stability — will recruit more partners to offer co-active coaching, and to expand to childcare centers as we launch a new two-generation approach.
We’ll also be working to expand Delaware County’s successful early childhood literacy outreach and services across the region, strengthen connections to health care providers and health care enrollment, and offer impactful volunteer opportunities to all.
As we slowly turn our focus to post-pandemic life, our meetings with businesses and nonprofits — many of which also serve our entire region — have included great discussions about how we can work together on common priorities. We’ve completed regional activities such as the Diaper Drive, and we have many more ahead as we launch Campaign 2021 with volunteer and kickoff events.
My dream for Heart of Indiana United Way is to build a greater sense of community across our footprint so that a single mom in Sulphur Springs or Farmland has access to the same assistance as a mom in Muncie or Anderson, and that a young dad on Anderson’s west side who is struggling to find steady employment has the same access to opportunity as the one in Yorktown. My dream is that our region experiences the promise of a thriving United Way: We fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.
Because change doesn’t happen alone.
Hope isn’t a one-man band.
And there’s no such thing as self-taught or self-made.
We have one life.
To live better, we must Live United.
