You should have received your invitation to complete the 2020 Census by phone at 844-330-2020 or online at https://my2020census.gov/.
This week, you should see a reminder letter. If you don’t respond, you will receive a postcard reminder followed by another reminder with a paper questionnaire and one final reminder by the end of April before you can expect a person to come knocking at your door to ask the questions in person.
Get the message? We really, really, really, really want you to complete the census. It’s important to you, your family, your friends, your neighbors, your child’s school and your community.
It’s also easy. You can even watch a step-by-step video at www.unitedwaymadisonco.org/censusguide or call the number above where assistance in 12 languages is available from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily (24 hours in English and Spanish).
It’s also safe. Your responses can’t be used against you by any government agency or court in any way. All Census Bureau staff take a lifetime oath to protect your personal information, and any violation comes with a penalty of up to $250,000 and/or up to five years in prison.
FBI? No. CIA? No. DHS? No. ICE? No. None. Nada. No one. No way. For the next seven decades, your information is used only to produce statistics. To support historical research (and help you look up your ancestors), Title 44 of the U.S. Code allows the National Archives and Records Administration to release census records only after 72 years.
What does the census ask, exactly? This is the complete list:
Number of people living or staying at the address; names only to make sure everyone is counted and counted only once; telephone number only to contact with questions; whether anyone listed lives or stays anywhere else to be sure to count everyone only once; home ownership, sex, age, Hispanic/Latino/Spanish origin, race, and relationship of the people in the household.
The statistics produced help communities receive funding for schools, roads, housing and services; help local governments, agencies and businesses plan and create services and jobs, and determine Congressional representation.
If you don’t complete the census for your household, you won’t be a factor in any government spending, services or representation for the next 10 years. For instance, it’s estimated that every uncounted child represents a loss of $1,000 per year to that child’s school. Further, business and organizations use census data every day to determine investments and seek funding for their services.
Please be counted. Count the kids. Count the baby born on April 1. Count the couch surfers. Count the in-laws that are between jobs. Count every single person. Do it now. It only takes a few minutes. If you still need help, call us and we’ll help. 765-643-7493.
Thank you very, very much.
