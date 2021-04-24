April is known as Fair Housing Month to commemorate the Fair Housing Act, signed into law on April 11, 1968, by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The Fair Housing Act prohibits housing discrimination because of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability and family status.
This year’s focus is marked by the dual challenges created by the COVID-19 public health crisis and by the ongoing trend of insufficient affordable housing options. Earlier this year, Prosperity Indiana and Indiana United Ways sponsored a housing roundtable focused specifically on these issues. Systemic and economic challenges have also been noted by the City of Anderson Housing 2020-2024 Community Development Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing and the Forward Madison County 2035 Comprehensive Plan.
Key finding in the city’s analysis include:
City and regional trends of decreasing white, non-Hispanic residents and increasing Hispanic populations.
City population has decreased 6.3% and the number of households with children has decreased 5% in the past 26 years while the regional population has grown by 30%.
In both the city and region, families of color are homeowners at a lower rate than their white counterparts. In the city, there is a need for more multifamily affordable housing that includes access for those with disabilities.
In both the city and region, low-moderate income Black and Hispanic households experience consistently higher and severe rates of housing cost burden, overcrowding, or substandard housing than other groups.
Key findings in the Forward Madison County Plan related to housing include:
The county experienced an 80.7% decrease in new housing starts between 2000 and 2018 with more recent increases located in the southeastern townships along the Hamilton and Hancock County borders.
During this same timeframe, housing stocks within the existing town centers have decreased due to blight and abandonment.
Madison County is projected to need an additional 5,718 new housing units by 2038.
There is an inverse relationship between new home construction prices and the income needed to support them across the region.
The housing roundtable report noted that the complicated nature of accessing housing supports due to complex federal and state policies existed prior to the pandemic, as did a state eviction rate that is higher than all neighboring states. It also noted that the top two reasons for calling Indiana 211 have consistently been for housing and utility assistance.
The current federal eviction moratorium ends June 30. Under this order, renters cannot be evicted for nonpayment of rent if they sign and submit a declaration form to their landlord, property owner or property manager. This order does not relieve the renters’ obligation to pay rent and renters must continue to comply with the terms of their lease.
State assistance programs are operated by the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority and can be access at indianahousingnow.org. Two local programs — one through the City of Anderson Community Development Department (lkelley@cityofanderson.com) and the other through PathStone Corp. and funded by United Way (myoung@pathstone.org) — are working to connect with both landlords and tenants that are falling behind during the moratorium.
Short-term programs, while valuable and necessary, will not solve the need for affordable and equitable housing options for families in Madison County.
