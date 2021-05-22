Last week I attended the launch of the new Madison County Minority Health Coalition in Jackson Park. It was my first time in more than a year to attend a large gathering and to be in any public place without a mask. It felt … a bit uncomfortable.
Reentry will take some retraining even for the fully vaccinated. But for all of us to be able to reenter public places safely, it will take more of us to be vaccinated.
Indiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, despite having more than 1,000 vaccination sites. Surveys indicate that the primary reasons given by most people who have not yet been vaccinated can best be described as inertia — simply not taking the time to do it. Many of these people can be persuaded, but the messenger is more important than the message: medical professionals, family, friends and local officials have the most influence.
Vaccines are readily available across our community with minimal time commitment, although work schedules, language barriers, lack of digital or other connectivity and questions about insurance or citizenship can be barriers. Vaccines are available regardless of insurance or citizenship. Madison County Health Department is even adding a mobile unit to its arsenal of accessibility. Appointments and information on sites and transportation services are available by calling 2-1-1.
There is also a group of people who are hesitant to get the vaccine for various reasons such as lack of trust in vaccine safety or effectiveness, perception that COVID-19 is not a personal risk, or lack of trust in government. Health care providers, faith groups, nonprofit organizations and others are ready to provide answers to their questions, but here’s the most important message of all: getting a vaccine is the best way to get back to normal. In addition, all of the available vaccines are nearly 100 percent effective in preventing hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19.
United Way of Madison County/Covering Kids & Families Coalition offers a flyer listing the connections for vaccines, rides to sites, and additional healthcare resources. We are happy to provide these flyers to churches, food pantries and other locations for distribution.
A quick resource guide:
To get an appointment: Call 2-1-1, log onto ourshot.in.gov or the websites for CVS, Payless/Kroger or Walmart.
To get a ride (check on costs): CATS (866-593-9999), Tram Madison County (855-743-3843), FSSA (1-800-403-0864), LifeStream (765-759-1121). For members of the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP): Anthem (866-408-6131), CareSource (844-607-2829), MHS (877-647-4848), MDWise (800-356-1204).
Even after getting my vaccination, I was happy to stay masked to protect others. Now that the CDC has found that the vaccinated population will not transmit the disease, I can unmask without fear of being a carrier. I’m hoping that the timing for this change in guidelines will help — more outdoor activity is safer overall — so that when the fall school year begins and we move indoors, community spread is manageable without restricting our community interaction.
