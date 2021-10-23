When I turned on the radio one recent morning, I was greeted by the voice of that lovable furry monster Grover reading “The Monster at the End of this Book.”
The report was about how much kids love this book because it directly involves them. (“Don’t turn the page!” and on the next page: “You turned the page!”) If you have never read this book to a young child, you have missed one of life’s great joys.
I was a lucky kid who had a mom who loved to read and had time to devote to reading to me and my siblings. As a mom and grandma, I have carried on the tradition because it was such a wonderful experience; however, my United Way career has taught me that it is not the experience of many children.
This is not a condemnation of parents. Today’s world demands much of young families and the distractions are more abundant than ever. It’s easy to think that video games and television programs can replicate the educational value of books, but that simply isn’t true. Letters and numbers flying across a screen, while fun and helpful, can’t fully teach a child to read, or comprehend, or think critically about the use of language to describe our external and internal worlds.
United Way and other groups have worked hard to provide abundant opportunities for kids to experience the love of reading. Local libraries offer many opportunities to engage with reading year-round. Dolly Parton’s Imagine Library is offered in Madison County and supported by United Way in Delaware, Henry and Randolph counties. Heart of Indiana United Way provides books and early education tools for child care providers and Thrive families through Born Learning, Summer Reading and other outreach activities.
The Anderson Rotary launched Little Free Libraries at six locations this past year and the club has purchased enough books to keep the locations well-stocked. Rotarians also read books on video (https://rotary.andersonrotary.org/discover-the-world-of-rotary/projects/little-free-library-videos) because another essential component of early learning is active engagement by adult readers.
Books can be left unread if there is no one to engage children. Volunteer opportunities give those who don’t have little ones nearby a chance to share their love of reading with others. It also lets children know that there are people in their communities who care about them and their success.
In Madison County, pre-K buddies work with teachers in the classroom to help students with reading and other activities that improve social and language skills.
In Delaware County, Read United works to instill a love of reading through one-on-one tutoring, pairing volunteers with third-grade students who are struggling to read at grade level. Both programs were impacted by remote learning, but are getting back on track this fall.
We would love to expand these opportunities. We just need you and others like you to share your time and love of reading. To find out more, log onto https://heartofindianaunitedway.org/volunteer/. It’s another great way to Give from the Heart.
