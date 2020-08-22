August is fully present across the countryside. The green of spring is a bit faded and beginning to brown around the edges. Alas, there is no Indiana State Fair to celebrate the bounties of the summer.
Pictures from past state fairs keep springing up in my Facebook feed, reminding me that the challenges of spring and summer will continue for the remainder of the year and likely beyond.
Many other signs of August have been adjusted. Schools are is session, but the differences are stark and ever-changing. And football ... isn’t. Businesses are operating as they can. We are becoming used to empty grocery shelves. And winter is coming.
Cooler days and nights are welcome, but the social service sector is well aware that when the weather turns cold, many struggling households will be further challenged. Here’s where United Way and our partners are focusing our efforts to keep up with current and near future needs:
• Housing. Over the past few years we have been aware that the cost of rental housing has been outpacing household earnings. Now both long-term and immediate housing has become more critical.
• Child care. Working parents need options that provide both safety and quality learning. Providers struggle to meet the demands required of COVID-19 in a way that affords them the necessary income to operate.
• Employment. With increased unemployment benefits and kids at home, many have delayed job searches in this uncertain market. As they return to the search, options continue to change.
• Health care. Increased unemployment means more uninsured. Beyond COVID, access to health care remains a challenge for many.
• Mental health. Those on the front lines of social service are well aware that untreated mental health conditions frequently result in job loss and homelessness. This population is unable to cope with current conditions. At the same time, more people are struggling to cope with situational stress.
Providers are not immune to stress. We have increased training and support for frontline workers and organizations. We are also rethinking volunteerism. Some older volunteers are not able to do the type of work that food pantries, child centers and schools depended on to stretch their budgets and services. Pantries are rethinking delivery mechanisms; we are investigating remote Pre-K Buddy options.
This year, Operation Weatherization will likely be a do-it-yourself event with volunteers deployed to pack and deliver supplies, including instructional DVDs. We are also thinking of ways to provide access to technology for tax assistance, health care and other benefits that will likely be by appointment at stations with protective panels.
Whatever the challenges, the staff and volunteers of United Way and our partners locally, regionally, statewide and nationally are committed to meeting them, with your help.
United Way will kick off the annual campaign on Oct. 1 and while it will certainly look much different than years past, we looking for fun and inspirational ways to involve people virtually as well as in the real world. Meeting any challenge is easier when we are doing it with others. More to come.
