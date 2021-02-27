United Way’s credo is that we fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Wow, did we ever have our work cut out for us to live up to that in 2020!
One year ago, we were anticipating the release of a new ALICE Report (unitedwaymadisonco.org/alicereport), the United Way sponsored study of financial hardship in our communities. We were expecting to see steady, if incremental, progress from prior years. By the time the report was released in May, it became instead a baseline for pre-pandemic struggles, helping explain the sudden and dire needs of many households.
United Way’s volunteer leadership maintains a small discretionary spending line in our annual budget. It was quickly deployed to the food and shelter organizations. However, our already-limited shelter network had to make quick adjustments for social distancing, reducing capacity to even lower levels, and we soon discovered a marginally-housed community much larger than we realized – families who had been living week-by-week in rented rooms for a multitude of reasons; semi-migrant workers who found themselves suddenly unemployed. People with nowhere to go were calling the office and knocking at the door.
Complicating the crisis was the ability of the nonprofit sector – with limited technology and heavy dependence on an older, suddenly vulnerable, volunteer base – to adapt to a socially distanced service model. With doors closed for any kind of assistance, lack of digital access became a crucial concern. Need to file for unemployment? Go online. Didn’t get your stimulus check? Go online. Kids in school? Not anymore. Go online.
The inequities in our system have never been so glaring. Our response has never felt so inadequate. But over the weeks and months, together, we have responded. The Thrive Network partners refocused on helping people get to short-term stability, using new Zoom accounts provided by United Way to meet virtually or by phone. United Way reallocated parts of our budget to be able to meet new needs at a higher level of assistance and many longtime and new donors stepped up to help even before we opened a fund specifically for COVID-19 assistance.
Indiana United Ways (IUW) worked diligently with Lilly Endowment to bring an unprecedented amount of funding to the entire state, and several businesses made additional contributions. IUW also organized weekly calls with the governor’s office that allowed us to share local issues and concerns as well as hear up-to-date response plans. Eventually, doors reopened with Plexiglas shields, sanitizer and masks in place. We adapted Operation Weatherization and free tax assistance to accommodate social distancing.
We were all glad to say goodbye to 2020. We’re shoveling snow, but looking forward to spring and the eventual end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet structural inequities and system lapses remain. There is not enough shelter space of any kind, nor sufficient safe and affordable housing. Rent moratoriums will likely be followed by evictions and loss of units due to the inability of landlords to operate without rental income. There was insufficient affordable child care pre-pandemic and we have lost many providers.
Yes, we have much work to do. But, together we will rise to the challenge, just as we have done for the past year.
