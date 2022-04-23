United Way’s second year of operation as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site officially closed this week after filing 97 returns that brought residents $124,326 in federal refunds and $12,011 in state refunds.
The official review of operations from the IRS congratulated the work of Engagement Director Kim Rogers-Hatfield and our 10 volunteers for meeting all site requirements and having an “extremely low return reject rate of 1.9%” Those returns were promptly corrected.
I can’t thank the volunteers enough. They include tax preparers, reviewers, intake volunteers and schedulers. The phones started ringing continuously in January as people sought to book appointments before we reached our capacity. I also want to thank the faculty and students at Anderson University who run a VITA site with the capability of handling some more complicated returns. Because we coordinate all of the appointments, we can direct people to the site that fits their needs.
We were able to get three experienced preparers/quality reviewers to the advanced certification level this year, making it easier to deal with a wider range of returns. Our schedulers prepared people for appointments so they would have all the documents required, and our intake volunteers checked identification and reviewed all documents to be sure that preparers had everything they needed.
Once the returns were completed and reviewed, they were mailed to clients for review and sign-off so Kim could electronically file them.
While it seems simple, there is a lot to the process. The IRS outlines 10 standards: Certification of all volunteers, Intake/Interview and Quality Review Process, Confirming Photo Identification and Taxpayer Identification Numbers, Reference Materials, Volunteer Agreement, Timely Filing, Civil Rights, Site Identification Number, Electronic Filing Identification Number, and Security.
Last year, Kim set up the intake center with volunteers who scanned all documents into folders that preparers and reviewers can retrieve. This allowed preparers to work from home, giving us much more flexibility and capacity.
We are still limited by the number of volunteers — and advanced volunteers who can do reviews. The fact is that there is much more demand for the services than we have been able to provide.
We’re already thinking about ways we can expand in Madison County and across the entire Heart of Indiana region, but volunteers are the key ingredient. It’s really easier than most people think. I urge anyone who is comfortable filing their own taxes to consider this volunteer opportunity next tax season.
Meanwhile, we’re on to the next couple of things: food, then diapers. This is a time of year when many food pantries struggle because holiday-driven giving has diminished. One in eight people in our community are facing hunger and food insecurity right now. The good news is that you can help, and thanks to a match from Northwest Bank your dollars will be doubled. Donate today when you text FeedMyNeighbor to 41444.
In May, look for the annual Diaper Drive to be expanded in all of our counties, thanks to the many participating partners. You can follow all that’s happening at https://heartofindianaunitedway.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/heartofindianauw.