In every one of the 15 years that The Herald Bulletin has graciously printed my musings, I have talked about the fall campaign season. As I perused past columns, the name Erskine came up more than once. In 2005, I wrote:
Last week I sat near the front of the Paramount Hardacre Ballroom during the Chamber Wake Up Breakfast that also served as the “season opener” for the fall fundraising campaign for United Way. The keynote speaker for the event was Carl Erskine, who spoke following an announcement by STAR Financial Bank Regional President Oz Morgan of a challenge match opportunity in Carl and Betty’s honor. Carl, as usual, was quick to direct recognition away from him, instead describing several instances when community support upheld him and his family.
Carl was also the kickoff speaker in 2001 when the event was held on Sept. 11, a memorable day for all of us. On that day especially, as we hesitantly arrived at the Paramount Hardacre ballroom, anxious as the 9/11 events were unfolding, being together brought some level of comfort. Then, as he has done at every event I have ever attended where he has spoken, Carl Erskine talked about his gratitude for the support he and his family have received from our community.
Year after year, people in Madison County have gathered for the United Way kickoff to celebrate our home and recommit to working together to make it better. Even last year, as we introduced our first-ever virtual campaign, we launched in person with a full room of Anderson Rotarians. However, 2020 has done what even 9/11 could not. There will be no live gathering to launch the 2020 campaign.
But, in place of kickoff, we will have liftoff on Oct. 1. Thanks to local real estate broker and pilot Nick Rogers, our virtual event will have a live component as we stream a flyover tour on Facebook and YouTube.
Led by campaign chair Tyrone Thomas, there will be lots of video messages and online activities to keep us connected virtually for 24 hours. Tyrone is the epitome of a good sport. In fact, he was ready to leap from the plane if it had been possible. He will make sure there is plenty of fun as he anchors the live cast from the ground, however.
There is also a new match available for new and increased giving courtesy of Indiana United Ways and funded by the Lilly Endowment, so every dollar counts and some count twice!
We hope to raise $600,000 this fall, but with the economic impact of COVID-19, our focus is on doing as much as we can together. Our theme, United We Rise, recognizes that this is a year to respond and recover.
To join in, follow United Way of Madison County on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Share your participation using #UnitedWeRise. Donate by texting MADISONGIVES to 91999 or by logging onto www.unitedwaymadisonco.org. You can even do what Carl and Betty and many others have already done this year and send your check to United Way of Madison County, P.O. Box 1200, Anderson, IN 46015.
Let’s do this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.