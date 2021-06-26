For the past decade, Indiana United Ways (IUW) has sponsored a study of financial hardship across our communities that is labeled ALICE: Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
Earlier this year, IUW conducted a limited survey across the state focused on how COVID-19 has impacted households that were already struggling.
While not a representative sample, the survey does indicate that people who were already vulnerable were most impacted. It also highlights distinct challenges between rural and urban households.
Many ALICE workers are essential workers: child care providers, grocery clerks, nursing home caregivers. Others work in the service industries that were most impacted by closings: restaurants, hotels, travel and entertainment venues. Prior to COVID-19, 42% of households across east central Indiana – nearly 65,000 households – fell below the ALICE income threshold, a measure of the minimum income required to support a household’s basic necessities.
The top concerns of all respondents were paying housing expenses, household members contracting COVID-19 and mental health issues like depression or anxiety. However, respondents below the ALICE threshold were twice as likely than those above the ALICE threshold to list paying housing costs, having enough food for the household or paying off debt as top concerns. They were also significantly more likely to be concerned about eviction or foreclosure and to say they did not have reliable internet service at home.
Respondents in urban areas were significantly more likely than respondents in rural areas to be concerned about eviction or foreclosure while those in rural areas were twice as likely to say that they did not have reliable internet service at home.
Almost two-thirds of respondents said that employment changed for one or more household members during the pandemic. Not surprisingly, respondents below the ALICE threshold were significantly more likely than respondents above the ALICE threshold to say that someone in their household lost a job, was temporarily laid off or changed jobs.
Urban respondents were also more likely to say that someone in their household lost a job or was temporarily laid off during the pandemic.
Among households where at least one person in the household was working, 40% of respondents said household members in hourly paid jobs were working fewer hours during the pandemic.
Almost half of respondents said that someone in their household was looking for work (a new job or more hours) at the time the survey was conducted. Of those looking, respondents below the ALICE threshold were twice as likely as respondents above the ALICE threshold to say caring for children, concerns about contracting COVID-19, transportation issues, internet access or computer issues, or caring for a person with special needs limited household members’ ability to find work.
From a provider standpoint, lessons learned include the need to address rent and utility deposits that are barriers to obtaining stable housing; the need to address the digital divide that is a barrier to accessing supports; building a more flexible system that can quickly transition to crisis management; and the ongoing need to address the preexisting conditions that create the large vulnerable population across our communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.