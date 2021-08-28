Lots of conversations today begin with, “Before the pandemic…”
This is often followed by speculation on when, or if, we will return to “normal.”
Anyone who’s been around for more than a few decades knows that “normal” is just a setting on the washing machine.
In a couple of weeks, we’ll mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States. Much changed about our lives following that fateful day. We were shaken from our complacency about the risk of being attacked on our own soil.
Since March 2020, we have been shaken from our complacency that virus outbreaks can be easily and quickly controlled.
The world changes every day in large and small ways. That can be a threat if we are focused on returning to some perceived better state of the past; or it can be an opportunity if we decide to learn and grow from our experiences. One constant since the beginning of life on earth is that its occupants must learn to live together. Nothing about coexistence is easy because there is not an indisputable boundary where one’s personal liberty ends and another’s begins.
I believe we go beyond existing to thriving when we are willing to shrink our personal liberties for the good of others. That’s been the reason I’ve spent more than two decades dedicated to the work of United Way — an organization whose entire existence depends on giving to others. Giving money is important; giving time is, too. But over the years I’ve learned that time and money often don’t truly cross the boundary of coexistence.
I have a sampler in my office with four statements:
Learn from them
Live with them
Start with what they know
Build with what they have
The greeting “namaste,” meaning “I bow to you,” is another way to capture this idea. It focuses on recognizing the other person and extending equal weight to their liberties. The coaches in the United Way Thrive Network frame it as recognizing that everyone we serve is “creative, resourceful and whole.” They might need assistance, but they don’t need us to “fix” them.
Events such as the 9/11 attacks and the coronavirus pandemic are chilling reminders that none of us has a guarantee of life or liberty. We thrive by cooperating with others to build safety nets and bridges. We thrive because so many are willing to give up personal resources to focus on the needs of others, knowing that one day they may need someone to do the same for them.
The American ideal of liberty and rugged individualism has helped build a powerful nation. But if our nation is to survive this ever-changing world, we must find a better balance with our personal liberty and the grace required to live together.
To support those in our community that could use an assist, give or volunteer at www.heartofindianaunitedway.org. United Way’s mantra — to live better, we must live united — has never been more true.
