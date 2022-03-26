Heart of Indiana United Way is recruiting people from across the region to increase involvement in and direction of the organization’s mission to improve lives for every individual in every community.
Each action council will have a specific area of work; however, an underlying focus on equity will be key to the work of every action council. The reason is simple: In order to live out our mission, we have to understand the barriers that reduce the effects of our efforts to reach some groups and individuals.
I know that it’s all too easy to throw around words like equity, diversity and inclusion. Our intention is not to teach, but to learn. Many years ago (OK, a few decades ago) I was attracted to United Way because I thought it was the “everyday person’s” charity with its focus on workplace giving. Unfortunately, I think that was more true in the 1990s than it is today.
The world has changed, and we are all struggling to change with it. My observation is that here, as in many places, United Way leadership, donors and volunteers are older and whiter than our communities overall. Our door may be open, but there are barriers that we don’t see or understand that keep some people from coming in.
We also hope action councils help us build relationships across our now-five-county footprint. These groups will be as representative of our entire region as we can make it, so virtual meetings will be the norm. Admittedly, we are building the plane while we fly it, because we recognize that no one has all the right answers, and we need to learn together.
Using an equity toolkit developed by United Way Worldwide, we have created four focus areas for action councils:
Data Action Council: This group will collect, analyze and share data in order to better understand community demographics, needs, disparities and donor characteristics. This knowledge will help develop communications and designs for human services and their delivery.
Communication and Awareness Action Council: This group will help create communications and advocacy strategies and messages that can assist in developing a deeper understanding of equity issues and the impact of services and public policies on specific populations.
Community Mobilization and Engagement Action Council: This group will help create opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives to come together to share experiences and work on projects that build thriving communities.
Fundraising, Resource Allocation and Grant-making Action Council: This group will help develop strategies that address inequities within fundraising and community investments in order to increase the impact of our work, especially where disparities exist.
There are no prerequisites or special knowledge required to participate on any of the action councils. We are seeking people who want to be part of a learning community and are open to engaging with others who have different perspectives and backgrounds. And we are always looking for community partners that may want to collaborate.
Staff and board leaders are setting up meeting schedules and plans for launch right now. I encourage those with an interest to contact Heart of Indiana United Way at https://heartofindianaunitedway.org/volunteer/ or by calling 1-765-288-5586.