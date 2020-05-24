Like many of you I have spent some pleasant hours these past weeks watching movies. Classics such as “Stand By Me” were nostalgic even when they were released. Others like “You’ve Got Mail” were of their time, but today, though still charming, are of another era. You know, that one with the screeching dial up connection? Changing technology really stands out in films from even a decade or two ago. It ranks up there with the divide we used to note between black-and-white and color film.
We live in a virtual world. For many of us, that has been fortunate. We can still work, connect with loved ones, shop and be entertained without leaving our houses. For those without access, however, it has amplified a crisis and become one of our top unmet needs as it has been the primary way to apply for unemployment and other benefits.
Business models have adapted to some level of digital connectivity over time, but most are still rooted in traditional structures. Chances are, you are reading these words on a computer screen and not on newsprint. Even the film and television industry is trying to adapt as it begins to restart projects. I’m already nostalgic for the days when musicians, comedians and talk show hosts were actually on a stage with an audience instead of sitting in their bedrooms in front of a computer screen.
Closer to home, the annual diaper drive has gone virtual (www.unitedwaymadisonco.org/virtualdiapers) because real diapers are an essential need. We have offered Zoom accounts to the Thrive Network partners to allow coaches to hold virtual sessions. Coaches have also recorded a series of videos outlining tips for budgeting and other services that can be found at www.unitedwaymadisonco.org/covidresources. An updated community resources guide, Born Learning home resources, a link to FSSA’s food assistance map and more can also be found on this tab, along with a link to give.
Another lesson of this pandemic is that we need connection. Connecting people and communities is the way we create better lives. My family experienced that when 10 households across four states got together for a Zoom Mother’s Day gathering. Are You OK? Senior Link Volunteer program has always been virtual via the phone and has become even more vital as a safety and health check for those who cannot leave their homes.
The challenge of raising funds to support ongoing and emerging needs has taken on new dimensions. United Way of Madison County campaign volunteers, led by 2020 Campaign Chair Tyrone Thomas, are planning virtual information sessions for employers, developing tools to connect with individuals and employees online or via text, and planning our second Virtual Kick Off for this fall.
Meanwhile, we’re hoping to have a day of real life golf in July for the United Way/Madison County Chamber Golf Classic. Perhaps LIVE UNITED face masks or bandanas will be the dress code.
However we connect, we know that we will do so in an environment that is unlike anything in our history. It is our challenge and our opportunity to adapt and create better solutions for people and the communities in which we live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.