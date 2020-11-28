Like many other nonprofits, our volunteer opportunities are anchored by the population that is most at-risk during this pandemic. RSVP, the federal 55+ volunteer program that we sponsor locally, has been reimagining ways to keep people engaged safely.
We hope that many of these volunteers — and people of all ages — will think about helping over the next few months.
Every fall since 2007 United Way of Madison County has organized hundreds of volunteers to help prepare homes for the winter. Operation Weatherization is designed to address the highest-demand type of assistance — home utilities — with a common request from our company partners — team-building volunteer opportunities — with our desire to bring those who are willing to assist together with those who need assistance in order to build a stronger sense of community.
While the need for assistance is stronger than ever in 2020, like everything else, Operation Weatherization has had to rethink and revise. We still plan to assist 100 households, with most of those receiving boxes of supplies and instructions that have been packed and delivered by small groups of volunteers. However, our efforts to organize “no-contact” volunteer teams to cover windows and do other outside-only tasks for those homeowners that are unable to do their own have fallen short.
Even homes that are winter-ready are going to have higher utility bills, and the Friend to Friend Utility Assistance drive is going to be more important than ever. Donations to Friend to Friend go directly to this service, with additional funds from the United Way campaign.
In 2020, COVID closed doors in the middle of tax preparation season, leaving many people without affordable options for tax filing. This year, we are excited to expand options for free tax assistance by working with our neighboring United Way of Howard & Tipton Counties, and continuing to assist the VITA program at Anderson University.
United Way of Howard & Tipton Counties is a strong VITA site and together we are creating virtual-only and appropriate socially-distanced procedures that work for volunteers and recipients of services. We hope to be able to expand our VITA and tax mentor volunteer base by offering drop-off and other virtual options. Those volunteers will need to be trained, however, so the time to step up is NOW.
Pre-K Buddies volunteers have been sidelined for months as child care providers and schools have closed and/or eliminated volunteer activity. Since these volunteers can’t read to the kids for the foreseeable future, we are redirecting their time to preparing at-home learning resources for families. Volunteers will pack, clean and replenish take-home totes with various themes for families to use and return.
One RSVP program — Are You OK? — was already virtual. This reassurance program for homebound residents is telephone-based and is perfect for volunteers that also have limited mobility. We encourage not only potential volunteers, but anyone who could benefit from a weekly check-in call, to contact us about the program. We are very appreciative of the cooperation of local law enforcement, too, that provide welfare checks for this program when needed.
If you can lend a hand, we can use it. Visit unitedwaymadisonco.org/volunteer-madison-county or call 765-643-7493.
