Since 2009, United Way has sponsored SeniorCorps RSVP, a federally-funded volunteer program for individuals aged 55 and over, in Madison County.
This demographic is the backbone of nonprofit volunteerism. The program, part of the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), has identified impact areas that align well with United Way’s focus on education, financial stability and health.
Randy Titus joined Heart of Indiana United Way staff last summer as our newest RSVP director, working with Kim Rogers-Hatfield, director of engagement, to develop, recruit for and manage volunteer programs open to all ages across the community. They are seeking volunteers for our second year as a free tax preparation site. Volunteer positions include schedulers, office coordination and intake positions that do not involve tax preparation. In fact, these are the positions we most need to fill.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site volunteer tasks include returning calls to schedule appointments, working at the United Way office to do intake and scan documents and assisting with follow-up after tax returns have been completed. Last year, we developed a process for drop-off service that minimizes in-person contact. For those who might be interested in tax preparation, this system allows tax prep volunteers to work from home. We also have a support system of experienced preparers to help new recruits.
VITA provides a much-needed service for struggling households. While free tax filing sites are available, we know that many people lack the skills and experience to manage an online process. VITA saves tax preparer fees, is focused on helping these households take advantage of appropriate tax credits and deductions and connects people who need them to other resources that can assist in building long-term financial stability.
We hope our VITA site approach encourages more people to volunteer and provides more support for the many people who need assistance. We know there will likely be more need than we can address, but we’re working to grow the service here and across the Heart of Indiana footprint. We also continue to partner with Anderson University’s VITA by scheduling appointments for both sites.
For more information about volunteer opportunities, contact Randy Titus at 765-648-2121, email him at rtitus@heartofindiana.org or log onto https://heartofindianaunitedway.org/volunteer/. Other timely links on the website include the link to support our annual Friend to Friend Utility Assistance Campaign, and to support the still-open 2021 Give From the Heart Campaign. You will also find a link to the six-week Equity Challenge that launched Jan. 17, links for assistance and more.
To schedule a VITA appointment, call 765-896-5904 beginning January 24. Be prepared to leave a message with call-back information so that our volunteers can contact you.
This has been another tough year. To those who continue to struggle, we hear you and want to help you through. To those of you who have stepped up to help, Thank You. To all of you, remember this: #UnitedWeRise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.