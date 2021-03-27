Most of us learn at some point that we can’t really walk in another person’s shoes. Unfortunately, we often forget that lesson when judging the views or opinions of others. True, making the effort to understand and even accept other’s views is hard work and can often seem like it isn’t really our job. Maybe it’s enough to just live and let live? Given the turmoil in our society, I argue that it is not.
Discussions about diversity and equity are hard. As much as everyone is talking about the need for these conversations, the truth is people want to avoid them. They feel confused, guilty, angry, afraid. Then they feel judged for not wanting to talk about it. I suggest we focus instead on active listening and observing.
I certainly don’t have all — or maybe any — of the answers to how to become more understanding of others, but I have been making an active effort to listen and understand. Here are some suggestions to do the same:
Read books and articles by authors from other cultures and of other races. This includes fiction, poems and all kinds of topics — not just books about diversity or equity issues. I recently read “Mumbo Jumbo” by Ishmael Reed. It was a difficult read and is going to need a second look before I can truly appreciate it, but it opened my eyes to a different cadence and completely different view of our world. I’m currently reading “Girl in Translation” by Jean Kwok, a rather harrowing story of immigration that I hope has a happy ending. It’s the second of two books I’ve read recently with key Asian American characters.
Watch television programs and films by people from other cultures, socioeconomic classes, races, ethnicity. Be aware of the lens presented — programs about others that are by individuals outside of that group can be problematic. I loved Donald Glover’s series “Atlanta” despite the story and characters being as different from me as I can imagine, and the Oscar-nominated film “Minari” is on my to-watch list.
Visit museums, festivals and attractions to experience the history, art and culture of others. Two years ago, my husband and I visited the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Alabama. It is haunting. And should be on every American’s must-visit list. We also visited Selma and drove the 54-mile route to the state capital taken by the civil rights activists of the 1960s. When we travel, we ask the locals for the best places to eat and find those hidden gems that offer great food and a taste of the local culture.
Real-world engagement is going to be a challenge for all of us as we reemerge from a year of social distancing. But while we’re dealing with our discomfort, maybe we can push a little more and attend a festival or go to a restaurant where we might be the minority. Finally, we can reach out one-to-one to persons we know of but don’t really know. We can connect on social media casually. Then we can perhaps meet for coffee or lunch.
I know that I have been changed by doing many of these things. I see people differently — I see more connection than separation. That’s the crucial first step. For those interested in doing more active engagement around diversity and inclusion, we at United Way would love to hear from you.
