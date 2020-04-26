How many times have we read or spoken the word “essential” in the past few weeks? What is essential?
The dictionary definition does little to answer the question. Es-sen-tial. Of the utmost importance: basic, indispensable, necessary. Thus the debates begin: essential jobs, essential services, essential travel, essential lives.
Nonprofits such as United Way and our partner organizations always focus on human services, including that group of things we commonly call basic needs: food, clothing, shelter. These past weeks have seen demand for those needs far exceed our capacity. The demand is unprecedented but our capacity wasn’t nearly adequate before COVID-19.
For decades, the ability of both government and nonprofits to provide a safety net of basic services has eroded. Even as charitable giving has increased, giving to this sector has gone down. There are numerous reasons that open endless debate about incentives and rewards. Those debates fade in the face of suffering and death in communities across our country.
A basic need is shelter. Last week we considered whether there was a way to offer tents to the people coming to our door. It seemed better than just saying, “Sorry, we’ve got nothing.” However, tents have to be pitched somewhere and that creates another set of issues.
The ability to access even the most basic services has also changed. It’s impossible to even walk to a service if that service can only be accessed online. File unemployment? Go online. SNAP? Online. Health care? Online. How do you receive that $1,200 stimulus check if you have no address, no bank account or no way to log onto IRS.gov?
COVID-19 doesn’t care whether you have food, clothing or shelter, of course. But if you have those things, your odds are certainly better, as they are if you are healthy and young. Not being infected, however, is always better than beating the odds.
While this pandemic has caused all of us to ask, “What are my essential needs?” my invitation is to ask, “What is my essential response?”
I argue that our essential response is to care. Caring can take a lot of forms: staying home, wearing a mask in public, reaching out to friends and family, sharing what you have whenever possible.
If you are one of the fortunate households that haven’t been financially distressed, I urge you to share by making a donation. The CARES Act has added an incentive for donating by making a $300 above-the-line deduction available for taxpayers that don’t itemize on 2020 tax returns. That means that you can give $300 and it won’t cost you a penny. Those who do itemize can deduct as much as 100 percent of their adjusted gross income for 2020 tax year.
If you are able, nonprofit organizations need volunteers. Pantries need people to stock and load food; there are also opportunities to make calls to homebound individuals through the RSVP Are You OK?/Senior Link program. Donations of supplies, including face masks, are also needed.
You can get information on community resources, volunteer and donation opportunities and a link to give to COVID-19 Relief at www.unitedwaymadisonco.org/covidresources.
