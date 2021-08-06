If — by some stroke of impossible fate — Oklahoma and Texas fail to begin their Southeastern Conference odyssey before the fall of 2025, it’s hard to imagine their new and improved league becoming the only one to reach 16 member schools at that time.
Oklahoma’s and Texas’ two-step bolt from the Big 12 to new environs may be the first realignment pin to drop, yet when the Red River rivals get where they’re going -- whenever that is -- other moves are sure to be happening, too.
Do not forget, either, future conference shifts are unlikely to be the biggest jolt to the college sports landscape.
The rights of athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness -- all of five weeks old -- is much bigger, potentially affecting every single player, program and institution, even those athletes yet to sign their national letters of intent to play at the school of their choice, in the conference of their choice, presuming their school remains in its conference, which it may well not.
None of which considers the possibility of college athletes receiving a piece of the broadcasting pie, of the billions of dollars made on their backs.
No team, in any sport, in any conference, exists without players, and while star quarterbacks and YouTube and Instagram-savvy rowers, runners and soccer players may profit handsomely off their NIL, introverted offensive linemen, shooting guards and shortstops will continue to give broadcasting partners something to broadcast in return for nothing but a scholarship … for now, but perhaps not later.
It’s hard to imagine.
Will a selfish quarterback with a fantastic arm take his team down with him in the new NIL world? Will we begin to hear about clubhouse cancers in college locker rooms? Might conferences place limits, just for competitive reasons, on the dollars an entire team of players might earn off their NIL, like a salary cap?
Great questions.
Difficult to answer.
Easier to imagine is what happens next, given the Sooners’ and Longhorns’ dash for the Big 12’s exits.
It’s kind of fun, too.
The future SEC will include 16 schools, and it's going to have a hard time putting the newbies anywhere but the Western Division, perhaps sending Alabama and Auburn east, alongside Georgia and Florida, which the Bulldogs and Gators will undoubtedly love.
Sarcasm.
However it works, it will be 16 schools, leaving the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference to add two new ones — just one to the ACC if you count Notre Dame already there — the Pac-12 to add four and the rest of the Big 12’s schools that don’t go elsewhere to create yet a new conference, stealing the best mid-majors they can find to make a go of it or invading an existing one hoping to give it Power 5 gravity.
Tuesday and Wednesday, the Big 12’s and Pac-12’s commissioners, Bob Bowlsby and George Kliavkoff, met to discuss what “strategically working together” might look like, according to reporting from The Athletic, but forgive me if I can’t quite buy a future Pac-20.
So what might new conference geography look like in an age of five 16-member circuits?
• SEC: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt.
• ACC: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia.
• Big 10: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin.
• Pac-12: Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Hawaii, Oregon, Oregon State, Southern Cal, Stanford, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Washington State.
• Big 16: Air Force, BYU, Baylor, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Central Florida, Houston, Louisiana, Louisville, Memphis, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah State, Wyoming.
If you’re keeping score, that’s Iowa State and Kansas State from the Big 12 to the Big Ten; West Virginia, from the Big 12, joining Notre Dame as a full member of the ACC; Boise State, Colorado State and Hawaii exiting the Mountain West and Kansas the Big 12 for the Pac-12; and what remains of the Big 12 — Baylor, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech — heisting Air Force, BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Houston, Louisiana, Memphis, SMU, Utah State and Wyoming from a whole bunch of conferences.
It’s tempting to put Oklahoma State in the Pac-12, but Kansas makes better geographic and basketball sense, Boise State gives it a football power, Colorado State gets to join Colorado and can it really leave Hawaii on an island?
It’s tempting to put Kansas in the ACC, just for hoops, but West Virginia makes too much geographical sense.
The Big 16, or whatever they decide to call it, is clearly a notch below, but it ought to have drawing power, claiming a bunch of big TV markets: Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, Louisville, Memphis, Oklahoma City and, sort of, New Orleans.
Also, in that new league, Louisiana might finally talk the world into letting it drop “Lafayette” from its name.
If college sports, in any way we’ve come to know them, can survive NIL rights and future profit-sharing without imploding upon itself, it might even work.
