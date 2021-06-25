Monday, against Atlanta, pitching the first game of a doubleheader, Jacob deGrom worked five innings, allowed one hit, struck out six, walked two and lowered his earned run average to 0.50, which might be Ruthian if your reference point is the Babe with the Red Sox, perhaps in 1916, when he went 23-12, sported a league best 1.75 ERA and tossed 323 2/3 innings, which somehow did not lead the league.
The New York Mets right-hander, though it’s a quaint stat, moved his record to 7-2.
He’s due, if healthy, 17 or 18 more starts, and given the run support he tends to get, nabbing 20 wins won’t be easy. But that’s not really the point, because the point is it’s otherworldly, and even in this pitching dominant age, there’s no precedent for what deGrom’s doing.
Beyond anything Ruth ever did on the mound, it might be beyond anything he ever did at the plate, too.
The single-season ERA record belongs to Eugene Bremer, who you’ve never heard of because he never played in the American or National leagues. Yet the seasons he spent in the Negro Leagues for the Cincinnati Tigers, Memphis Red Sox, Kansas City Monarchs and Cleveland Buckeyes now rightly count as “Major League” since MLB’s decision to recognize stats accumulated in the top Negro Leagues from 1920 to 1948 as such.
Bremer's mark, over 50 2/3 innings as a 20-year-old rookie in 1937, starting five games, completing them all and relieving in the other? It’s 0.71, clipping Satchel Paige’s 0.72 over 87 2/3 innings for the Monarchs in 1944.
What that means is deGrom’s ERA, compiled over 12 starts and 72 innings thus far this season, is almost 30% lower than the lowest ERA of all time.
It can’t be real, can it?
Pitchers own hitters these days. Everybody’s striking out. Batting average is down. Runs are down. Even though deGrom’s numbers are deGrom’s numbers, it’s still kind of a mirage.
Right?
Well, there’s another stat called ERA+, which takes ballparks into account because an ERA in Oakland’s cavernous Coliseum is not the same as an ERA at Denver’s Coors Field.
Indeed, CitiPark, where the Mets play and where deGrom’s started eight times this season, is the second most pitcher-friendly ballpark in all of baseball, according to ESPN’s “MLB Park Factors.”
The other great thing about ERA+ is it allows pitchers to be compared to other pitchers across the generations because the average major league pitcher’s ERA+ in any season is a constant 100, and while going low is the idea with traditional ERA, a high ERA+ is best and the year Bremer set the ERA record, he also set the ERA+ record of 633.
deGrom’s ERA+ is 772.
In 2018, deGrom led everybody with a 1.70 ERA and a 218 ERA+. Though the 6.2 hits per nine innings he allowed did not lead the bigs, the body of work won him the NL Cy Young Award. Right now, he’s allowing 3.2 hits per nine innings.
Insanity.
This was going to be a different column.
It was going to be about things we miss in sports, like dominant starting pitchers we can believe in, chasing .400 at the plate, interior passing on a basketball court, an NBA where a big man like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, Wilt or Shaq can make all the difference, 100-point hockey scorers, because Edmonton’s Connor McDavid was the only one this season at 105 and teammate Leon Draisaitl was next all the way back at 84.
I was going to use deGrom as a straw man, putting up numbers we can’t take seriously.
Only we can.
Monday was even the first night the umps were checking for sticky stuff, and again deGrom was pretty much unhittable.
Nolan Ryan only managed 21 starts in 1981 but was amazing in them, earning the lowest ERA and highest ERA+ of his life: 1.69 and 195, figures three times higher and three times lower than deGrom’s right now.
Bob Gibson’s historic 1968 season included a big league-best ERA and ERA+, 1.12 and 258.
Roger Clemens, a Houston Astro in 2005, hurled the lowest ERA and highest ERA+ of his career, 1.87 and 226.
The season I memorized on the back of a baseball card, on a Philly team that won 59 games in 1972, Steve Carlton somehow went 27-10, his ERA 1.97 and ERA+ 182.
Dwight Gooden’s sophomore season of 1980 was his best, a 1.53 ERA and 229 ERA+.
Pick your favorite season from Greg Maddux, who recorded an ERA of 1.56 and 1.63 and ERA+ of 271 and 260 back-to-back in 1994 and 1995.
None of it's in the ballpark of what deGrom’s doing right now.
There’s lots baseball has to address. Lots it must do to give us back a game that includes stolen bases, triples and values hitters who never strike out like Rod Carew and Tony Gwynn.
But deGrom?
He’s really doing what he’s really doing, and nobody in the history of the game has ever done what he’s doing.
There’s plenty worth missing from our sports, too, but deGrom you might want to catch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.