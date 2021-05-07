Put yourself 25 years into the future. Imagine a lightning fast point guard who, though capable of leading the league in assists, is capable, too, of grabbing just as many rebounds.
Westbrookian, they might call him.
Stay there, 25 years into the future, and imagine another point guard.
He sets his teammates up well enough. He grabs a few rebounds. But what he really likes to do is take guarded 18-footers, shots analytics tell us nobody should take. Those and 3-pointers, despite never being much of a 3-point shooter.
Might that player be called Westbrookian, too?
Both fit.
Both would be accurate.
Good chance we’ll never see a player like that again.
There’s only one Russell Westbrook, thank goodness, and what on earth would we do with two of him?
Or, really, one?
It’s a timely question because Westbrook just finished off one of those insane games nobody, maybe in league history, is capable of delivering and lots of other good ones, too, leading Washington to 14 wins in its last 18 games.
The insane game came Monday, when Westbrook scored only 14 points, but dished 24 assists and grabbed 21 rebounds in Washington’s 157-141 victory over Indiana.
You read that right. No overtime, just 298 combined points in 48 minutes.
Only two players had ever enjoyed a 20-assist, 20-rebound game in NBA history prior to Monday, and only two have ever done it still -- though Westbrook has now done it twice and Wilt Chamberlain only once.
After he did it, Westbrook was gracious and thankful during a postgame interview with Wizards broadcasters Justin Kutcher and Drew Gooden.
On the court, before hitting the showers, he’s always been like that. Once back in the sanctity of the locker room, he’s mostly never been like that. But this is a different season, coronavirus protocol having eliminated regular locker room access -- leaving Westbrook to be fairly gracious at the postgame lectern, too.
Monday, at least.
Good for him.
Why he’s hardly capable of thoughtfulness, even politeness, in locker room media sessions, is a mystery and his business -- though, were he better at it, the shortcomings of an otherwise brilliant career might be forgotten more easily.
Like how can a player who made 82.3% of his free throws the first nine years of his career only make 70.2% the last four. Like why would a career 30.5% 3-point shooter still shoot so many?
The most Westbrookian thing Westbrook may ever have done came Nov. 24, 2018. Then in Oklahoma City, the Thunder fell 105-98 that night, Westbrook finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, also going 1-of-12 from beyond the 3-point arc, 0-for-5 in the fourth quarter.
Rather than facing the music in the locker room, he made media wait two hours, for a good portion of which, still in uniform, he put in a postgame shooting session before an empty arena.
Google my name, Westbrook’s name and “Twitter” and you can watch some of it now.
The thing of it was, rather than resigning to shut down the stubborn impulse to selfishly go it alone and quit taking shots he shouldn’t be taking, Westbrook instead chose to make everybody wait for him while he went about finding his stroke, thus the next time his selfish impulses took over, perhaps he'd get a different result.
And yet …
There’s always an “And yet …” where Westbrook’s concerned because he’s so charismatic, so amazing to watch when he doesn’t play selfishly, so capable of games only he can produce. It’s hard to not forgive him for everything.
And yet, over his last 16 games for the Wizards entering Wednesday, he’s averaged 21.9 points, 13.6 rebounds and 13.1 assists.
He’s even hitting a not-awful 33.3% of his 3-point attempts, of which he’s only taking three per game. He’s shooting a not-unreasonable 46.9% from the field overall, and he’s been a workhorse, playing 37.6 minutes a contest, a figure that would lead the league if he’d averaged it all season.
His season minutes number is 35.9, fifth in the league, tied with Boston’s Jason Tatum, trailing New York’s Julius Randle (37.4), Brooklyn’s James Harden (37.1), Toronto’s Fred Van Fleet (36.3) and Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (36.2).
The thing about those names, only Harden’s even in the ballpark having as much lifetime mileage on his motor as Westbrook and only Randle has played more games this season.
Oh, yeah, he’s fantastic in the community everywhere he’s been and though difficult with media, he’s terrific with fans.
After answering Kutcher and Gooden’s postgame questions Monday, the next thing Westbrook did was flip his shoes to a young Wizards fan.
He brings joy.
He confounds.
He’s selfish.
He’s generous.
This will likely mark the third season in four he’s led the league in assists and the fourth in five he’s averaged a triple-double.
He’s the reason the Wizards, despite winning three of 15 out of the gate, may be playoff bound.
Don’t think of him as a ballplayer. He is not the point guard, Russell Westbrook, but the performance artist, Russell Westbrook.
He makes it hard to be a critic, for there are times he’s playing a game all his own.
