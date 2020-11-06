Dynasties, really all great runs, usually end badly.
There are denials. There are accusations. There are head-scratching moves. And then there is finger-pointing.
Well, the New England Patriots dynasty is, apparently, over.
Most of us figured that was the case when Tom Brady opted not to sign with the Patriots -- or Bill Belichick "opted" not to bring him back. Whatever the case, one of the most incredible runs in modern day sports, at least for the short term, is over.
Why do we know it's over, beyond the Patriots 2-5 start to this strange, COVID-19 2020 NFL season?
Because Belichick, the mastermind behind it all, who obviously had some help from the greatest quarterback that ever lived, said so earlier this week.
"It’s obvious that we didn’t have any money (left to spend)," said Belichick. "It’s nobody’s fault. That’s what we did the last five years. We sold out. We won three Super Bowls, played in a fourth, and played in an AFC Championship Game ... This year, we had less to work with. It's not an excuse. It's just a fact."
It is, well, sort of a fact. The Patriots were in "cap hell" this offseason having to eat $12.5 million of dead money for letting Brady go (bonus money that was guaranteed and spread to 2020).
Then there were the losses of two key linebackers to free agency -- Kyle Van Noy to Miami, Jamie Collins to Detroit. Then there was the opting out, due to COVID-19 rules, of two key starters, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, a defensive MVP candidate of the team the last five years, and safety Patrick Chung.
What does that mean?
It means there won’t be a record 18th straight season of double-digit wins.
It means there won’t be a 17th AFC East title in 18 years — the only miss was the year Brady’s knee was torn in the first half of the 2008 opener.
It means there wasn't a trade for a high-end wide receiver, tight end and linebacker, all three big needs on this 2020 team.
Instead we get a Patriots team that has an outside chance at a top-five pick in the NFL Draft next April.
I wrote a column 10 days ago after the brutal home loss to the lowly Denver Broncos, at least they were then, that the Patriots should blow it up and get ready to sell assets. That's one thing.
But when Belichick came out Monday and all but said this team has no chance of long-term success, well that's a different animal.
Where do the Patriots go from here?
Is Cam Newton still a possibility as a "franchise" quarterback in New England? It doesn't look that way, now 0-3 in games in which Newton had a chance to tie or win the game in the final two minutes.
Are there any other players Belichick will ascend into a leadership role on the team going forward? I don't see it.
There are other extenuating circumstances for the Patriots' woes, that Belichick didn't mention ... as in the draft. The Patriots, especially in the top two rounds, haven’t done well enough recently.
Since 2015, the Patriots have drafted eight players in the first and second round (excluding the 2020 NFL Draft, which is too early to assess) and they’ve really hit big, it appears, on only one – offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.
Sony Michel, a first rounder in 2018, has been decent and had a nice run in the playoff run (six TDs). The rest have been non-factors or not very good.
Sure, Belichick has had some nice, late hits, like third-rounder Joe Thuney (2016) and fourth-rounder Trey Flowers (2015), but not enough to make up for the misses.
The first-round pick on wide receiver N’Keal Harry has been a blunder thus far, at least compared to a few receivers taken after him, especially one of the NFL’s top game-changers, D.K. Metcalf, in Seattle.
The message to his current team is not a positive one. While they will practice, do their regular scheming and try to score more points than their foe, winning, in the end, is not the be-all, end-all. They are basically going through a tryout -- an extended, two-month tryout going forward -- at nearly every position.
At least we know the truth.
Rejoice America, the dynasty is really over.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
