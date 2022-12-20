What is going on in Jacksonville?
The Jaguars suddenly are one of the more intriguing teams in the NFL, winners of four of their last six games and – at just 6-8 – a legitimate threat in the middling AFC South.
Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence has led the surge, living up to his potential as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Over the past six games, Lawrence has completed 70.4% of his pass attempts for 1,680 yards with 14 touchdowns and just one interception for a 111.2 passer rating.
Jacksonville has knocked off playoff contenders in the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens during the stretch and scored a dominant 36-22 win at the division-leading Tennessee Titans on Dec. 11.
After a slow start, head coach Doug Pederson appears to have the offense in sync, and Lawrence’s improvement provides plenty of optimism for 2023 and beyond.
But should the Jaguars be taken seriously now?
Along with the Detroit Lions, they’re arguably one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The one misstep during this current stretch, incidentally, was a 40-14 loss at Detroit on Dec. 4.
The only other loss during this string was a respectable 27-17 decision against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 13.
The defense still has work to do. Jacksonville ranks 21st with an average of 23.4 points allowed per game.
But Lawrence’s ascension gives the Jaguars a fighting chance – especially in the AFC South.
The Titans visit Jacksonville in the final week of the regular season for a game that could determine the division champion.
The Jaguars have road games against the New York Jets and Houston Texans in the next two weeks leading into that matchup, and neither figures to be an easy assignment.
The Jets (7-7) also are fighting for their playoff lives in a hotly contested AFC wild-card chase, and the Texans (1-12-1) have won six straight against Jacksonville – including a 13-6 road victory on Oct. 9.
But the Jaguars only have to remain within one game of the Titans (7-7) – the same as the current deficit – to control their own fate in the final week.
If Jacksonville wins that final game and the teams finish with identical records, the Jaguars win the division by dint of a regular-season sweep.
Tennessee’s next two games are at home against the Texans and Cowboys, but the Titans are riding a four-game losing streak and need to win both (with at least one Jaguars loss) or have Jacksonville lose twice (with at least one win of their own) to clinch the division before that final matchup.
If the teams enter the final weekend within one game of each other, there’s a good chance the contest will be moved to prime time – allowing the nation to get a first-hand look at the Jaguars’ improvement.
It’s questionable how much damage Jacksonville is capable of doing in the postseason with a leaky defense, but the Jaguars would be far from the first team to get hot late and make a surprising playoff run.
If nothing else, the team’s rally to get into contention for a division title should hold a lesson for any team planning to hold a coaching search next month.
Urban Meyer’s reign last season was an unmitigated disaster. Lawrence didn’t properly develop, and Jacksonville never was in any kind of postseason contention.
To his credit, owner Shahid Khan pulled the plug on that mistake before Meyer even completed the season. And he replaced the failed head coach with Pederson, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to their only Super Bowl win following the 2017 season.
Things didn’t turn around over night. But as the players continued to buy into Pederson’s proven methods and grew more comfortable in the system, the improvement came in rapid fashion.
The lesson? Don’t be afraid to turn away from a situation that clearly isn’t working, and give the right guy the time and patience to get things right.
Whether or not Jacksonville joins the playoff party this year, it’s clear the franchise – at last – is headed in the right direction.