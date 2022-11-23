I’ve heard the persistent calls to change the NFL’s Thanksgiving day lineup, and I understand where the sentiment is coming from.
Fans want to know they’re getting a good show when they gather around the television set or grab their phone or tablet to watch the annual holiday slate.
And most of the impetus for change is centered around the seemingly perennial struggles of the Detroit Lions.
Over the past decade, the Lions have been anything but must-see TV. Since 2012, Detroit has just one season with a double-digit victory total, two playoff appearances and no postseason wins.
That’s not the resume of a team deserving of a prime annual stage, for sure.
But if the argument is the Lions don’t belong because their Thanksgiving day games have been uncompetitive, the numbers don’t bear that out.
Despite its current five-year losing streak, Detroit is 4-6 in its 10 holiday games since 2012. The Lions have averaged 26.4 points in those contests, and their average margin of defeat is just 6.5 points.
The only blowout loss in that span was a 41-25 decision against the Houston Texans in 2020. In all, six of the last 10 games have been decided by one score or less and one went to overtime.
Contrast that performance with the NFL’s other Thanksgiving mainstay – “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys.
During that same 10-year stretch, the Cowboys have four double-digit win seasons, four playoff appearances and two postseason victories (one of which came against Detroit).
But Dallas has been less likely to deliver on the holiday stage. It’s just 3-7 in those contests, scoring 21.8 points per outing and losing by an average of 15.7 points.
Four of the losses came by at least two scores, with two of them coming by more than 20 points.
All of which is to say the NFL’s persistent unpredictability extends to the Thanksgiving slate.
And that’s why I’m in favor of keeping with tradition.
There’s already a third prime-time game each year with teams outside of the Detroit and Dallas markets. But the Lions have kept their annual noon kickoff, and the Cowboys remain at 4:30 p.m.
There are too few traditions left in sports these days, especially at the professional level.
The Cincinnati Reds no longer have the honor of playing the first game each year on Opening Day. They’re not even assured of playing that contest at home any more.
And that’s just one of countless long-time staples that have fallen to feed the insatiable television beast.
It’s easy to understand. In a changing television landscape that relies increasingly more on streaming options and time-shifted programs, live sports is one of the few oasis remaining for advertisers.
Networks are willing to pay hefty broadcast fees, and leagues at all levels wisely do what it takes to get the biggest possible slice of the pie.
Against that backdrop, however, it’s nice to see the occasional tradition survive.
For now, at least, the Thanksgiving day games are among the last things standing.
There’s a unique atmosphere in Detroit where the holiday game dates back to 1934. The annual game is one of the few things a long-suffering fan base can count on, and they respond with a fervor.
As detailed above, the Lions also tend to hold up their end of the entertainment factor more often than not.
There’s hope for that to continue this year with Detroit (4-6) hosting the Buffalo Bills (7-3) in a matchup of two of the NFL’s top eight scoring offenses.
Even if the game proves to be a dud, it shouldn’t be cause for taking it away from the Lions’ faithful.
Progress marches on in the sports world, and many more changes – good and bad – are on the way.
But the NFL would be wise to leave this tradition alone.