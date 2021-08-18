Benny LeMay had reason to be proud Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The official stat line showed a 14-yard run, but those who witnessed it understand how woefully inadequate that description is. The fifth-string running back, fighting for a roster spot with the Indianapolis Colts, was first hit 2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage and pushed a pile that grew to no fewer than six Carolina defenders for much of the final 12 yards.
Then the whole run got wiped out by a 15-yard personal foul penalty for taunting.
LeMay’s defense? His exhibition of joy after a play that helped put his name on the radar for all 32 NFL teams included a sharp head movement and a comment that occurred too close to the vicinity of the nearest defender.
I obviously don’t know what LeMay said. The comment was inaudible from my perch in the press box at the top of the stadium. But there was nothing inherently malicious about the running back’s physical actions.
He didn’t linger over a defender, and after the initial display of excitement, he quickly returned to the huddle.
But the flag flew anyway as part of the No Fun League’s preseason crackdown on taunting. As with many of these “points of emphasis” handed out to officials each summer, it initially appears the NFL is engaging in an extreme overcorrection for a minor issue.
New York Giants owner John Mara – a member of the prestigious competition committee that annually reviews the league’s rules – tried to explain the new directive during a chat with media Tuesday.
“That’s something we discuss every year in the competition committee,” he said. “We get kind of sick and tired of the taunting that does go on from time to time on the field. We tried to balance the sportsmanship with allowing the players to have fun, and there’s always a fine line there, but none of us likes to see that.
“It’s just a question of whether you can have rules that can be enforced and without taking the fun out of the game, too, but nobody wants to see a player taunting another player. I know I certainly don’t. I think the rest of the members of the competition committee feel the same way, too.”
To me, that sounds an awful lot like the rationale for banning dancing in “Footloose.” Essentially, it makes some old, rich people uncomfortable so let’s get rid of it.
My take – perhaps unpopular – is that if you don’t want to be taunted by a fifth-string running back, it might be a good idea to tackle him before he gains 14 yards while carrying as many as six defenders on his back.
I understand the importance of sportsmanship, and there can be no doubt it’s incumbent upon the NFL to set a good example. The actions of players each week absolutely have an impact on the young audience watching at home and in the stands, and that behavior often will be modeled at the high school, middle school and youth levels.
The problem in this case comes with where to draw the line.
I’m far from alone in believing LeMay didn’t come close to crossing it, but it doesn’t take long to search social media and find a sizable number of folks who believe the penalty was completely justified.
For now, it has little impact on the bigger picture. That particular Colts drive ended with a third-down interception thrown by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, but he also rallied the team with 11 fourth-quarter points for a 21-18 victory.
There’s also the small matter to consider that the game didn’t count and won’t affect anyone’s playoff potential.
The concern from those who feel the NFL has gone too far is for the regular season. What if a questionable taunting foul helps decide a critical contest and keeps a team out of the playoffs?
It’s a reasonable question but one unlikely to play out in reality.
Each summer, the competition committee makes one rule or another a point of emphasis. And each preseason flags accumulate for that particular offense while concern grows about the impact on the regular season.
More often than not, the summer emphasis is a warning shot across the 32 teams’ bows. After the first couple weeks of the regular season, players either adjust or the league believes the point has been made.
Either way, the penalties tend to drop and the hand-wringing proves all for naught.
The current taunting controversy likely will be replaced by something else by mid-September.
But LeMay will always have tape of that 14-yard run.
