Ben Roethlisberger is on the COVID-19 reserve list.
The news was announced Tuesday by the 8-0 Pittsburgh Steelers – the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team – and it does not rule the quarterback out for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Roethlisberger does not yet have a positive test result. Instead, he was identified as a close contact of tight end Vance McDonald – whose positive test was returned Monday. Like Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford last week, Roethlisberger could play against the Bengals if he tests negative the rest of the week.
But he won’t be able to practice on the field with his teammates, and his case serves as another sober reminder this pandemic is far from over.
The United States has seen more than 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases since March, with more than 240,000 deaths. There were 124,345 new cases announced nationwide Tuesday and 522 additional deaths.
With spread accelerating in nearly every state, the NFL is not immune to this challenge. But it has been learning how to better deal with disruptions.
Despite a number of issues across the league last week, all scheduled games were played. The Las Vegas Raiders were fined and docked a sixth-round draft pick for repeated non-compliance with coronavirus-related safety guidelines, but there hasn’t (yet) been another outbreak like the one that shut down the Tennessee Titans for more than two weeks.
Each new case provides more information, and teams are learning how to better deal with positive tests. They’re also being more transparent.
When the Indianapolis Colts had four positive cases – later proven to be false positives – last month, the team immediately put out a statement on social media acknowledging the practice facility was closed and contact tracing had begun. Some four hours later, negative results were returned for the affected player and staff members and practice resumed. Indianapolis played the Cleveland Browns as scheduled two days later.
Releasing news of a positive test immediately through a team statement is now common practice, and teams seem to be doing a better job of getting ahead of the virus and quickly containing outbreaks. For now.
This is 2020, and the world changes every 24 hours. So nobody is taking anything for granted.
Toward that end, the NFL has proposed a contingency plan.
If the league is unable to complete a full and fair 17-week schedule – and it’s more than halfway through with no canceled contests so far – one extra playoff team will be added in each conference. That will bring the total number of teams participating in the postseason to 16 – fully 50% of the league – and eliminate the first-round byes for the No. 1 seeds.
But this contingency comes with stipulations. It will only be triggered if a game of importance to the final standings is canceled.
That means fans should keep an eye on divisional matchups and interconference battles that provide tiebreakers in the case of the three wild-card berths.
It’s a solid idea during a deeply flawed season, but it won’t solve all the league’s problems. If there’s a three-team tie for the eighth seed, for instance, two teams aren’t going to be happy about incomplete data determining the playoff race.
That’s also the reality of 2020. Fairness simply isn’t on the table.
We’re all doing the best we can to accomplish as many things as close to normal as we can. Perfect isn’t part of that equation.
Hopefully, the league won’t need its backup plan.
Hopefully, the 17-week season will be completed and the playoffs will begin in January with little controversy.
But, as Roethlisberger’s situation reminds us, we should always be on the lookout for sudden change.
It’s a credit to the league, owners, coaches and players that there’s a season being played and playoffs to look forward to at all.
Everyone involved has made significant sacrifices to get us to this point.
If the end result is less than ideal, let’s remember how fortunate we are to have a season of any sort.
