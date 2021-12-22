Jonathan Taylor made a very powerful statement Saturday night.
Not many players have been the target of a Bill Belichick defense and lived to tell about it. But there was Taylor on prime-time television, ripping the New England Patriots’ collective hearts out on a 67-yard touchdown run with 2:01 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal a 27-17 victory for the Indianapolis Colts.
Once he broke into the second level, the only doubt about whether Taylor would score came when he glanced back at the sideline to see if he should take a knee short of the end zone. No signal came, so his streak of scoring a rushing touchdown extended to 11 consecutive games.
Was this the 22-year-old’s “Heisman” moment? Could it be a step toward becoming the first non-quarterback to be named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player since former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson won the award in 2012?
Probably not.
The acronym more accurately stands for Most Valuable Position these days, and that is undeniably quarterback.
So Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Patrick Mahomes of the surging Kansas City Chiefs stand a much better chance of taking home the hardware than Taylor.
Despite being shut out Sunday by the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady probably still has a better chance of winning than award, too.
That’s just reality. It’s a passing league, and prolific passers are well-rewarded.
But 2021 is shaping up as an interesting year to gauge if the QB monopoly might ever again be broken.
Taylor leads the league in yards from scrimmage (1,854), total touchdowns (19), rushing yards (1,518) and rushing touchdowns (17). Only three players have scored more than his 114 points, and only one qualifying running back – Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys – is averaging more than his 5.6 yards per carry.
The big game Saturday night against New England provided him with a big stage, and so does the Colts’ on-going appearance on the first in-season edition of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”
With another high-profile game scheduled for Christmas night against the Arizona Cardinals, exposure won’t be a problem. But will it be enough to change a significant number of hearts and minds?
Running backs have been devalued as a position group. The prevailing thought is a running back – no matter how talented – can’t change a game enough on his own.
Taylor’s performance against the Patriots – with his two-time Pro Bowl center, Ryan Kelly, out because of a family tragedy and his quarterback, Carson Wentz, passing for just 57 yards on 12 attempts – challenges that line of thinking.
But so has Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry in recent seasons.
He led the league with 2,027 rushing yards and averaged 126.7 yards per game last year for an 11-5 team that won the AFC South. And Henry didn’t receive a single MVP vote from the 50-person Associated Press panel.
It’s not limited to running backs.
Seven-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Aaron Donald – widely considered among the very best players in the league – led the NFL with 20.5 sacks for a 13-3 Los Angeles Rams team that reached the Super Bowl in 2018. He also didn’t get a single MVP vote.
The last non-quarterback to earn an MVP vote was former Rams running back Todd Gurley in 2017. He had 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns in 15 games for a team that finished 11-5 and got eight MVP votes. Brady won the award with 40.
To say Taylor faces an uphill climb is a massive understatement. He’s not even the only option for voters who might be swayed to vote for a non-QB.
Rams wideout Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 1,625 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns while averaging a whopping 116.1 receiving yards per game. His MVP campaign hasn’t even been able to gain as much traction as Taylor’s yet.
What would it take for Taylor – or Kupp – to win? An achievement of historic proportions.
Peterson came within 8 yards of tying Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards during his MVP season of 2012. Taylor needs to average 195.7 yards over the final three games to tie Dickerson’s mark. His season high is 185.
Kupp has a better shot at Calvin Johnson’s NFL record of 1,964 receiving yards, ironically set in 2012. The Rams star is on pace to finish with about 1,973 receiving yards with one extra game this year.
Setting the record wasn’t enough for Johnson to garner even a single vote nine years ago. Peyton Manning was the runner up to Peterson with 19.5, and they were the only two players named on any ballot.
Receivers have an even more difficult road to travel than running backs. Former Washington kicker Mark Moseley was named MVP by the AP in 1982. No receiver ever has won the award.
As fun as the story could be, the QB monopoly is unlikely to be broken this year.
