Let’s start with the obvious.
It’s still far too early in this absurd NFL season for us to know anything with a significant measure of clarity. Teams that look very good right now could look very bad by December, and the opposite is equally true.
But a big part of the fun of pro football – and sports in general – is getting way too far ahead ourselves.
With that in mind, 2021 could be an interesting year again for the quarterback carousel.
It starts with what is projected to be a strong draft class. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the undisputed No. 1 overall pick – until draft season begins in earnest and someone is inevitably elevated to provide fodder for debate and help fill endless hours of TV coverage.
After Lawrence, as with all things in 2020, the coronavirus has muddied the waters a bit.
Ohio State’s Justin Fields is highly regarded and projected as a Heisman Trophy contender. But the Buckeyes won’t start their season until Oct. 24, and he’ll have just eight regular-season games to showcase the gains he’s made in his second season as a starter.
North Dakota State’s Trey Lance is an intriguing prospect who was poised to move up draft boards, but the Bison will play just one game – this weekend against Central Arkansas – this fall. Will that be enough to propel the redshirt sophomore into the first round?
What about Florida’s Kyle Trask? The former Texas high school backup threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns in the Gators’ season opener Saturday against Mississippi. If he pushes himself into the first round, it will qualify as one of the most remarkable college football stories of all time.
There are other quarterbacks who will merit much discussion come February and March. Miami’s D’Eriq King started ahead of Trask at Manvel High near Houston and has the Hurricanes among the most improved teams in the nation in the early going. Jamie Newman, meanwhile, led a resurgence at Wake Forest before heading to Georgia as a graduate transfer. But he opted out of the season because of coronavirus concerns, leaving his draft stock in limbo.
And what to make on Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello? Playing in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, the Stanford transfer set a Southeastern Conference single-game record with 632 passing yards in an upset of defending national champion LSU on Saturday. But the NFL always has been leery of Leach’s pupils, even as the game incorporates more and more college offensive concepts.
It should be clear from the above paragraphs while there’s a lot of talent in this year’s class, there’s likely to be little consensus on how the quarterbacks should be ranked.
That could prove interesting if the two New York teams – the Jets (0-3) and the Giants (0-3) – wind up in the top two spots. Both franchises have recently drafted quarterbacks they’re still trying to learn more about.
It’s almost certain either team would choose Lawrence if they’re in the top spot, but it’s harder to predict what would happen at No. 2. Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell will be an option enticing to either team, but they also could auction off the pick.
The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1) likely would sell off the No. 1 or No. 2 pick to the highest bidder if they finish with the league’s worst record for the second straight year. But the Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1) might be the most intriguing team if they somehow end up in one of the top two spots.
Carson Wentz has struggled, but he’s also received little protection from a porous offensive line. Would the pick be Sewell with an eye toward continuing their investment in Wentz? Or would Philly choose to deal the pick and add multiple pieces to the roster?
Perhaps most intriguingly, would they draft Lawrence or Fields and deal Wentz for extra assets?
The draft order won’t be set for 14 more weeks, and there are certain to be many twists and turns along the way.
But it’s already shaping up to be another interesting spring surrounding the game’s most important position.
