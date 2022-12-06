It was the shot heard around the NFL on Tuesday.
Despite a 7-5 record and a third consecutive AFC South title looming, the Tennessee Titans announced they have fired general manager Jon Robinson in his seventh season.
Robinson’s 69 wins are the second-most for a GM in franchise history, trailing only Floyd Reese (111) – who oversaw the team’s Super Bowl run following the 1999 regular season.
Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk made it clear the desire to return to that elite level is driving this decision.
“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization,” she said in a release. “I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business – the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results and team construction/roster building.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met. I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory, and I wish him and his family the best.”
Pointedly, the move came two days after the Titans dropped a 35-10 decision against the Philadelphia Eagles in which former Tennessee star receiver A.J. Brown caught eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Robinson chose to trade Brown during the offseason rather than pay him $20 million or more per season on his second contract. The move came back to haunt him Sunday when Brown put on a show against his former team.
It likely also reminded Adams Strunk of one of the least desirable aspects of Robinson’s tenure. Just two of his seven first-round picks are still on the roster, and none so far has signed a second contract with the franchise.
There have been plenty of hits, to be sure. Running back Derrick Henry and safety Kevin Byard became Pro Bowlers after being drafted by Robinson, and he signed or traded for three more players who have enjoyed Pro Bowl seasons in Tennessee – running back DeMarco Murray, safety Brynden Trawick and quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
But the ultimate postseason success has eluded Robinson.
The Titans reached the AFC Championship Game following the 2019 season but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Most jarringly, Tennessee lost to the Cincinnati Bengals as the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season in the divisional round.
That defeat haunted the franchise throughout the offseason, and the loss to Philadelphia (11-1) evidently convinced Adams Strunk adequate progress has not been achieved.
It’s a bold move but one that should send a clear message to everyone in the organization: Good enough won’t be good enough.
The Chiefs, Bengals and Buffalo Bills have established themselves as perennial conference title contenders, and the Titans are stuck just a tier below that level.
Firing Robinson could suggest more power will be coming to Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel, who is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s best in his role and has been recently connected to whispers about a possible return to Ohio State – his alma mater – in the not-too-distant future.
Vrabel has established a culture of toughness and accountability on the field, and Adams Strunk’s move proves that philosophy extends to the front office.
It’s a move with a real danger of backfiring if the next GM can’t push the franchise over the top. The overwhelming reaction in the immediate wake of the news across the league seemed to be shock.
This is certainly not business as usual. GM’s with Robinson’s record of on-field success generally enjoy healthy job security.
But the Titans aren’t looking for business as usual.
Perhaps Adams Strunk will swing and miss with this move, but it’s clear at least she’s swinging for the fences.