In less than two weeks, filing for the May primary election will begin and there should be a lot of interest in local races.
Of course, at the top of the ballot are the presidential and gubernatorial races, but unlike four years ago, the Hoosier State probably won’t see a lot of presidential candidates seeking votes, and the GOP primary for governor is a foregone conclusion.
Locally, there is the open seat for the 5th Congressional District; four seats in the Indiana House; the three at-large seats on the Madison County Council; two commissioner districts; and races for surveyor, coroner and auditor, as well as four judgeships.
Currently, all the interest within the local Republican and Democrat parties is centered on the two commissioner district contests and the four judgeships.
Six years ago, there were a lot of closed-door negotiations taking place concerning the four positions on the judicial bench.
Both Republicans up for election — Angela Warner Sims in Circuit Court Division 1 and David Happe in Circuit Court Division 4 — were running for the office for the first time.
Both were appointed to fill vacancies on the local bench.
The two Democrats up for election were George Pancol in Circuit Court Division 2 and Tom Clem in Circuit Court Division 5.
So the judges of both political parties met behind closed doors and struck a deal to benefit each party. If the deal that was reached was meant to remain private, it was not a very well-kept secret.
In exchange for Sims and Happe running unopposed in 2014, the Republicans wouldn’t mount challenges to Democrats Pancol and Clem.
For the four incumbents running for re-election that year, it was a deal made in heaven. No primary or general election opposition, no spending money on a campaign and no need to campaign to attract votes.
But for voters, the agreements smacked of elitism among the members of the Madison County Bar Association. It was like they, the attorneys and judges, know better than the voting public who should serve on the local benches.
In 2018, incumbent Democrat Thomas Newman Jr. decided not to seek another term when opponents in both parties surfaced. Eventually Republican Andrew Hopper won the judgeship by defeating Rosemary Khoury.
So that brings us to 2020, when there is not likely to be a free ride for any of the incumbent judges.
Clem has already announced he is not seeking another term in Circuit Court Division 5. Republican Jason Childers has formed a campaign committee and Democrat Kyle Noone, currently an Elwood City Court judge, is expected to file.
Republicans are recruiting a candidate to run against Pancol next November and several Democrats are considering running against Sims and Happe. At least one potential candidate would be a shock to many political followers.
Observers within both local parties believe there could be primary challenges for several of the judicial nominations.
It should be an interesting election cycle in Madison County.
