Now that Indiana has joined the numerous states that allow betting on sporting events it would be interesting to see, if the state allowed gambling on political races, what the odds makers would post for Madison County.
Currently the Democratic Party has a firm lock on the governments in Anderson, Elwood and Alexandria. At the moment, that is not likely to change.
So if it were legal to wager on political contests, maybe those so inclined to place a bet could do so on the mayoral contests and on control of the respective city councils.
There would be no wagering on any of the contests in Elwood. Incumbent Mayor Todd Jones is running unopposed and there is only one Republican running for a seat on the city council.
In Anderson, the odds would favor incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. to win a second term over Republican Rick Gardner and Libertarian Rob Jozwiak.
There would be no wagering on the control of the city council because Democrats are already guaranteed a majority.
To date, the Anderson campaign has been extremely quiet.
Years ago, before the internet, smartphones and lots of entertainment options, political campaigns kicked off on Labor Day.
Democratic candidates would be sure to attend the annual Labor Day picnic put on by the United Auto Workers to be seen serving up hot dogs to potential voters.
Recently, the local campaigns haven’t begun to kick into high gear until sometime in October.
Right now Republican Gardner is the first candidate for mayor of Anderson to have yard signs on display around the city.
A Gardner staffer asked this week when the Broderick campaign would put out yard signs. I speculated some time in the next few weeks.
“When you don’t have a lot of money, you put out yard signs,” the Gardner campaign member stated.
That really says a lot about the mayoral campaign in Anderson. The Broderick campaign probably has more than $200,000 to spend and has started sending out mailers.
We won’t know until Oct. 18 how much the Gardner campaign has raised, but it won’t come close to that number.
Although people like to say that money doesn’t buy votes, it does pay for name recognition and pointing out accomplishments while in office.
Where is any financial help to the Gardner campaign from state money?
The only other political signs in Anderson to date are in the First District where incumbent Republican Jennifer Culp is being challenged by Democrat Tim Funk.
Surprisingly, there are some Anderson Democrats who believe the party can capture that seat on the council. That has not happened in at least more than a half century.
The mayor’s seat in Alexandria is an open position.
Democrat Penny Stevens is well known in the community, having served on the school board. Republican Todd Naselroad is making his first run at political office. The race probably leans Democrat.
