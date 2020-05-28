The best way to explain how absentee ballots are safeguarded against fraud in Madison County is to detail the process that the ballots go through.
When a voter submits an absentee ballot request to our office, it gets processed in the Indiana Statewide Voter Registration System (INSVRS). We enter the voter’s information into this system and issue them an absentee ballot. By entering their information into INSVRS, it is impossible for a voter to request more than one ballot. When we issue the ballots, we print out a barcode label that is specific to each voter and place that label on the outside of the return envelope for the voters’ ballot. Once the completed ballots are received back in our office, we scan the barcode into INSVRS, which then logs that the voter has voted absentee.
For all of the absentee ballots that are received prior to Election Day, they are filed and stored in a double-locked room that requires a bipartisan team to open it. Those ballots are not touched again until the morning of the election when bipartisan teams open the envelopes to count the ballots.
For Election Day, an absentee voter list is compiled and given to the poll workers. Anyone who is on the absentee voter list cannot vote in-person at a polling location. The only exception is for voters who did not submit their absentee ballot — they have to wait until after 3 p.m. on Election Day to be able to vote (we send out a final list of voters whose ballots were received that morning to the poll workers). There is a difference in the absentee voter list that indicates to poll workers who the voters are that have returned their ballot (and therefore cannot vote in-person) and voters who have not returned their ballot. If an absentee voter who received a ballot, but didn’t return it tries to vote before 3 p.m., they will not be allowed to.
With this system of checks-and-balances in place, voting by mail is certainly not fraudulent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.