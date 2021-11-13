While most ash species in Indiana face a bleak future due to the emerald ash borer — an invasive insect that has killed well over 90% of the mature black, white and green ash — the blue ash (Fraxinus quadrangulata) shows considerable resistance to the borer with much lower mortality rates ranging from 5 to 30% in recent studies.
Unlike other native ash species, blue ash has unpalatable tannins in the leaves which discourage the adult insects from feeding on them and laying eggs on the bark, alleviating the potentially fatal damage to the cambium layer made by larval stage of this insect.
Blue ash is a medium to large tree reaching up to 80 feet in height and 30 inches in diameter. The bark of mature trees has flattened scaly ridges that help differentiate it from other ash species that have more deeply ridged bark. The compound leaves typically have seven to nine leaflets with each lanceolate leaflet being 2 to 4 inches long and 1 to 2 inches wide.
The distinctive twigs are four-angled resulting the species name quadrangulata. This trait is exaggerated on young vigorous saplings by short wings at the angles. The inconspicuous flowers bloom in mid spring. The mature seeds are samaras with a wing up to 1.5 inches long that ripen in the fall and are dispersed by the wind.
The common name alludes to a blue dye that can be extracted from a gelatinous substance in the inner bark that turns blue when exposed to air. It was used by pioneers to make blue dye for fabrics.
Blue ash has more restrictive habitat requirements than the formerly abundant white and green ash. It requires calcareous sites, meaning those with a relatively high soil pH. Indiana has an abundance of limestone bedrock and calcareous glacial till and outwash, so blue ash is relatively common in the state where favorable habitat exists. In southern Indiana, blue ash is primarily found in areas where limestone bedrock is near the surface. In the glaciated portions of the state, blue ash is often found on calcareous glacial till or outwash sand and gravel deposits formed by glacial meltwater. In all these habitats, chinquapin oak is its most consistent associate due to their similar habitat preferences.
Other tree species that frequently associate with blue ash include Shumard oak, bur oak, hackberry, redbud, black maple, black walnut and bitternut hickory. Blue ash is most frequent on sloping upland soils, but also occurs on well-drained floodplain terraces composed of outwash. It is a common tree at Mounds State Park where the accompanying photograph was taken.
The seeds of blue ash are commonly consumed by birds such as wood ducks, cardinals, purple finches, northern bobwhite, and wild turkey. Mammals including tree squirrels and white-footed mice also consume the seeds.
