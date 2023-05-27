Three species of wild grapes are common in central Indiana: summer grape (Vitis aestivalis), riverbank grape (Vitis riparia), and frost grape (Vitis vulpina).
All these species are high climbing vines that sprawl over trees, shrubs, and fences, clinging to their support via forked tendrils.
Summer grape differs from the other two species by having pale glaucous lower leaf surfaces with appressed woolly hairs that are most visible early in the growing season. The leaf shape is variable, but usually has distinct lobes. The relatively small fruit is formed in open clusters and is usually around ¼ to 1/3 of an inch in diameter with a glaucous coating.
Riverbank grape is found in both riparian and upland situations and is especially abundant in the northern two-thirds of Indiana. It typically has leaves that are moderately to deeply three-lobed with coarse teeth. They are green beneath with a few hairs along the main veins. The fruit are up to ½ inch in diameter and covered in a waxy bloom.
Frost grape is common in a variety of Hoosier habitats. Its leaves are generally unlobed or have short side lobes and coarsely toothed margins. The lower leaf surface is green with no hairs or a few short hairs on the main veins. The fruits are small, generally around ¼ inch in diameter. They are tart when they first ripen in early fall but become sweeter after frost.
Two other species of grape are less commonly found in portions of Indiana. Fox grape (Vitis labrusca) is mostly found in southeastern Indiana and the sandy districts of northwest Indiana. The undersides of its leaves are densely covered with rusty hairs.
It has the largest fruit of any of our native species that may approach one inch in diameter. This very palatable fruit has made this species the source for popular table grape cultivars such as Concord, Niagara, and Catawba.
Graybark or winter grape (Vitis cinerea) is found in scattered counties in the southern two-thirds of Indiana. The undersides of its leaves are densely covered with gray hairs. The fruit lacks the glaucous coating of many of our species and are ¼ to ½ inch in diameter.
The fruit of all these species develops from panicles of greenish-yellow flowers that open in late spring. While the individual flowers are small and not particularly showy, they are often quite fragrant. The flowers are visited by bumblebees, honeybees, and long-horned bees.
A large variety of moth larva feed on the foliage including several sphinx moths. The Pandora’s sphinx and Abbott’s sphinx are two conspicuously patterned larva that are frequently found on grapes in central Indiana.
Numerous wildlife species feed on wild grapes. Mammals include gray fox, opossum, raccoon, skunk, and squirrels. Birds include woodpeckers, catbirds, cardinals, robins, bluebirds, and cedar waxwings.