While working in an old garage recently, I came across hundreds of wasp nests tucked in among the rafters and eves of the building. While I quickly recognized the small structures as wasp nests, the variety of their designs and the materials used to build them piqued my interest about the creatures that construct these intricate creations.
Wasp species have a variety of appearances ranging in coloration from dull black to bright yellow or iridescent blue. Usually around 1 inch in length, wasps can easily be distinguished from other insects due to their petiole body structures — having a narrow waist between the thorax and abdomen.
Mud daubers, often called dirt daubers or mud wasps, are a type of wasp that build nests using mud. Female wasps use their mandibles — a pair of appendages near the mouth — to shape mud or dirt into globular structures consisting of separate channels in which they lay their eggs. The nests are often stuck in corners of open walls and ceilings in barns and garages or tucked under the eves of buildings protecting them from wind and rain.
Not all wasps build nests in the same manner. Organ pipe mud daubers get their name from the cylindrical parallel tubes they construct. These “organ pipes” have a variety of colorations determined by the location of mud used by the wasps. Paper wasp nests have a design distinct from mud daubers, building open comb structures using fibers from trees and other plants. They are attached to tree limbs or structures by a small stalk with the openings of the combs facing out.
Like most animals that build nests, the purpose of these structures is to rear young. Wasps are parasitoids — organisms that live in close contact with the host organism, a relationship that results in the eventual death of the host. Unlike many parasitoids, wasps use their sting to paralyze the host, lay their eggs on the incapacitated host body and seal them into one of the chambers of the nest still alive.
Spiders are the prime sources of hosts for wasp larvae. Crab spiders, orb weavers, and jumping spiders are common hosts, while black widow spiders are the hosts for the blue mud dauber. The spiders serve as a food source for the 1-inch long legless wasp larvae over the winter months.
Adult wasps play a vital role as pollinators feeding on flower nectar while helping to control spider populations. Each wasp nest can have as many as two dozen spiders sealed inside. While closely related to hornets and yellow jackets, who also build their nests out of paper, mud daubers and paper wasps are usually not aggressive unless directly threatened.
Next time you see a wasp nest, take a moment to appreciate the skill and intricacy of its construction.