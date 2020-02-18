Glacial deposits of sand and gravel have been waiting for 11,500 years to be discovered, mined and used to make modern life possible.
We depend on limestone quarries for a mind-boggling array of uses and end products that include agricultural lime, paper, fillers, asphalt, concrete, Portland cement, bridges, roads, building materials, monuments, medicine, makeup, toothpaste, paint, household cleaners, landscaping stone, nutritional supplements and animal feed. Many famous buildings like the Empire State Building, the Biltmore mansion, the Pentagon, Yankee Stadium, the National Cathedral and 35 state capitols were built from Indiana limestone.
After a quarry has been mined and groundwater fills it in, it can be transformed into a municipal water supply, a recreational resource or wildlife habitat. The series of gravel pits in northern Madison County along Killbuck and Little Killbuck creeks are prime examples of gravel pits that were mined out and converted to recreational and other uses.
The story of Indiana limestone began underneath a vast inland sea that covered much of North America more than 400 million years ago. At that time (the Silurian Period), the sea was filled with now extinct microscopic shelled organisms, giant scorpions, crinoids, coral, trilobites and armored fish. These life forms were able to extract calcium carbonate from the water and transform it into the calcium carbonate of their shells. As they died and sank to the ocean floor, they were covered by layer after layer of the remains of other organisms and sediment and cemented together under pressure to become limestone. Limestone is quite soft, varies in color from white to gray, and is at least 50% calcite or dolomite.
After a time, forces deep within the Earth’s crust lifted what was once the ocean floor hundreds of feet above sea level, becoming outcroppings of sedimentary rock like limestone, sandstone and shale. The road cut south of Wabash is an excellent example of shale formed from mud at the bottom of an ancient sea.
Shifts in the Earth’s crust and changes in the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are continually affecting the Earth’s climate. Beginning about 2.4 million years ago, a series of ice sheets advanced and retreated over present-day North America. The most recent ice age (the Wisconsin glaciation) ended about 11,500 years ago. At that time, huge sheets of ice covered the northern two-thirds of Indiana. Glaciers pretty well pulverized most limestone outcroppings and much of the land surface, leaving this part of the state relatively flat. As the climate warmed and glaciers began to retreat, melt water formed depressions filled with rushing water that carried silt, sand and gravel along with it. The heaviest particles settled out first followed by progressively lighter particles, eventually producing layers of sedimentary rock (strata).
In east-central Indiana, we have an abundance of aggregate (sand and gravel) quarries currently in operation. Salem limestone is mined near Bloomington and Bedford and was immortalized in the film “Breaking Away.”
