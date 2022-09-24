“Who wants to take a walk?” a colleague asked last week. We had just finished a group discussion about various Human Resource topics. Most of the group declined and went to their next engagement. I and one other person said yes.
It was a simple question really, one I often ask of my friends and co-workers. Though until it was asked I had not made up my mind what to do after the meeting concluded. I thought about it and realized I really did want to take a walk. It was a beautiful afternoon at the end of summer. The season was coming to a close, and opportunities were limited. As we walked, talking was kept at a minimum. We had just spent almost two hours talking about weighty subjects. It was time to move our feet and let nature soothe our minds. The quiet was comfortable. After a while we did chat a little, but mostly we just walked in companionable silence, enjoying the beauty of nature, some final flowers of the season and a few of the first falling leaves.
This gentle stroll through the woods and adjacent gardens reminded me of the goal I set myself for the summer – to learn to slow down and relax. Did I need a goal to relax? Yes. I’ve lived an active, full-scheduled life for many years. I love spending time outdoors, but in the past I’ve always been doing things. I needed to learn how to simply be outside. What an amazing feeling of contentment I’ve found in putting down my agenda and embracing being still in nature. It is not being lazy. It is being truly present.
In his 2016 book, “Rantings of a Mad Botanist,” Bill N. McKnight repeated this phrase often: ”Nature abhors a vacuum.” When there is blank space, nature wants to fill it in. Think about the dandelions in the cracks of a sidewalk or the tiny blades of grass that somehow find the space between your landscaping rocks. Too often we treat our schedules like nature treats that square inch of exposed dirt, like a space that needs filled. I’m guilty of it. You might be too. We overschedule our work days, our evenings and even our days off. We get so focused on our fear of missing out that what we end up missing are deep relationships. We miss being present for our own lives.
I am always going to encourage you to get outdoors a much as possible. But for this next month, try doing it without an agenda. Simply dress for the weather and go be outside. What might you notice if you stopped checking your watch and put down your phone? A beautiful monarch butterfly? Your child learning to ride a bike? Maybe a stunning sunset?
Over the weekend a friend asked if I wanted to watch their soccer game. I said yes. I was able to be outdoors, see them score a goal, and watch a butterfly. A perfect afternoon.