On a recent evening stroll at Mounds State Park, I came around a bend in the trail to spot a cottontail rabbit. As I drew nearer, the rabbit spotted me and hopped several yards down the path. As I continued walking, the rabbit looking in my direction scurried further down the trail, repeating this pattern a half dozen times before finally disappearing into the forest.
The Eastern cottontail rabbit (Sylvilagus floridanus) is native to Indiana and found throughout the eastern part of the United States. Typically seen on the edges of wooded areas near clearings, the cottontail is present in urban and rural areas. Historically, the Eastern cottontail was a prime game animal in Indiana. However, the hunting of rabbits has declined since the mid-20th century.
Cottontails get their name from the white underside of the tail resembling a cotton ball. Eastern cottontails are 15-19 inches long and weigh between two and 4.5 pounds, ranging in color from reddish brown to gray. The rabbit’s large ears provide exceptional hearing, while their large hind feet and leg musculature provide plenty of power for jumping and fast twitch maneuverability.
January is the beginning of the breeding season, which can continue throughout the summer until September, with 90% of young (kits) born between March and August. The dusk and dawn hours are the best times to spot rabbits and when their courting rituals occur. Females (does) build nests by digging shallow depressions into the ground and lining them with fur pulled from their chests and abdomens.
The gestation period of the Eastern cottontail is 28 days.
Kits are born furless and blind, weighing only about one ounce. Within a week, their eyes are open, and by two weeks, kits venture out of the nest to feed on leafy plants.
After five weeks, young cottontails are weaned and usually leave the nest permanently by seven weeks. Females are sexually mature by three months and can breed in their first year.
Cottontails have a variety of predators. Most carnivorous animals with a size advantage prey on rabbits — humans, dogs, cats, snakes, coyotes, foxes, mountain lions, etc. Birds of prey are also a main predator.
The average lifespan of an Eastern cottontail is about two years.
Rabbits eat a variety of vegetation (145 plant species) that varies depending on the season. In spring, tender grass shoots and clover make up the majority of the cottontail’s diet. Summertime provides a sort of smorgasbord of foods — hickory, sumac, rose, willow, apple, clover, corn, dogwood, and apple. In the fall, rabbits will eat the bark of tree seedlings.
If you are a gardener, you are likely familiar with rabbits as they can be quite a nuisance by munching on your vegetables and flowers. Yet, a couple of feet of chicken wire around your crops usually does the trick.