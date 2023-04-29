American plum (Prunus americana) is small thicket-forming tree commonly found along fence rows and woodland edges in Indiana and elsewhere in the Midwest.
The abundant white flowers make this species quite conspicuous when it blooms in early to mid-April each year. The edible fruit ripens in September and is sweet when fully ripe.
American plum typically has a short, crooked trunk with low spreading branches. The bark is dark brown and rough on the larger trunks and smooth with prominent horizontal lenticels on the branches. The branches have numerous short, stout twigs. The flowers and fruit develop on these twigs.
American plum trees rarely exceed 20 feet in height, but reproduce by root suckers, resulting in clonal thickets containing numerous trunks.
The white flowers are typically abundant and have a pleasing fragrance. They attract a myriad of pollinators including bumblebees, honeybees, little carpenter bees, cuckoo bees and mining bees. The abundant flowers usually develop into only scattered fruit which are green in the summer but ripen to yellow or red in the fall.
The fruits contain a single large hard seed or stone in the center. The stone is oval and flattened with a relatively smooth surface.
American plum historically occupied thickets at the edges of prairies, fens, river banks and other openings. Today they are most frequently found in successional habitats such as woodland edges, fence rows and old fields.
Woody associates in these habitats in Central Indiana include rough-leaved dogwood (Cornus drummondii), hawthorns (Crataegus spp), sweet crabapple (Malus coronaria), blackhaw viburnum (Viburnum prunifolium), and American hazelnut (Corylus americana).
Unfortunately, these habitats are rapidly being usurped by invasive woody species including callery pear (Pyrus calleryana), Amur honeysuckle (Lonicera maackii), and autumn olive (Elaeagnus umbellata).
The edible fruit has elicited interest from those promoting the cultivation of native fruits. American plum is available in the nursery trade from nurseries specializing in native woody plants. It is adaptable to a wide variety of well-drained to moist soils and full sun. They tend to sucker vigorously in cultivation; however, these suckers are easily controlled with frequent mowing around the trees. Like many fruits, they are not self-fertile, so several seed-grown plants should be planted together to cross-pollinate.
Even for those not interested in the fruit, American plum is an excellent species to plant for pollinators and the wide variety of wildlife that enjoy the fruit. It is best to naturalize it in informal situations where it can form thickets to maximize wildlife benefits.
While American plum is the most common species of native plum in the Indiana, several other species are occasional found, including Chickasaw plum (Prunus angustifolia), wild goose plum (Prunus hortulana), Canada plum (Prunus nigra), and Mexican plum (Prunus mexicana). These species are often difficult to separate and may require characteristics of the leaves, flowers and fruit.