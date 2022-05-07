I was drawn outside today by the siren song of spring.
It is summoning each one of us. Will we heed the clarion call to shed the heavy cloak of winter? Are we willing to be stretched and changed, or have our hearts become hardened by the long months of cold and darkness?
I hear many people lament that we don’t have a proper spring anymore. While the changing climate might have shortened the season, it still appears each year. It is up to us to notice its arrival and make time to appreciate all the glory of a spring day. We cannot properly appreciate spring from inside our homes or workplaces. We must step outdoors and use our five senses to soak it all in.
Today I sat outside in a garden and employed my senses to drink deeply from the chalice of spring. I hope what I experienced will encourage you to do the same.
Spring is a walk through the garden that brings joy, 10 extra minutes of sunlight and the reassurance that winter will not last forever. It is a whiff of perfumed air as the flowers draw in the bees and the people as well. It is birds singing from before sunrise until after dusk as they find their mates and build their nests.
Spring is fluffy white clouds that float lazily overhead in an intense blue sky, the laughter of children as they run barefoot through the grass, and the trickle of water as the fountains come back to life.
Spring is one perfectly formed tulip opening to the sun above, delighting in itself, yet blessing others as they pass by. It is the greenest of grass reflected in the tiny leaves of wildflowers and bushes that have almost finished blooming and the rush of the river against its banks after an overnight thunderstorm.
Spring reveals ants and bees hard at work gathering from the bounty all around them. It is a time to pause, sit, relax and listen to the wind gently whisper through the trees as you watch the interplay of light and shadow over your arms.
Spring is rebirth, renewal and hope.
It is when all the trees are wrapped in riotous swaths of colors as their blooms burst forth and perfume both the city and the countryside.
Spring is taking time to talk to strangers we meet as though they are long lost friends. It is possibilities and promise and a time to dream.
Spring is exploration, stretching our weary muscles that have been still for too long, and watching the house finches dance through the trees.
Spring is a perfect day spent however you want, enjoying the beauty Mother Nature has wrought all around you.
Spring is the warmth of the sun kissing my cheek and inviting me to shed my coat, my cares and anything that does not delight. It is an invitation to find joy, peace and rest.
Spring is love.