I’m sitting on the floor of my house in front of an open window listening to the rain fall as the thunder rumbles in the background. I chose to sit here while I write instead of the kitchen table or at my desk because I knew I needed a new perspective on life for today.
When I change the location I view the world from, it often helps me change my view about the world around me.
Too often I get stuck in a rut in my thinking. I need this shift in my perspective to remind myself that the world is filled with abundance, not limited by scarcity. As the water begins to puddle on my sidewalk and in the street I am reminded of how resilient nature is. Grass can go dormant in the hot dry days of summer, yet still revive and grow soon after a good soaking rain because it has deep roots. How deep are my roots? Have I planted them in healthy soil? Am I on a path of growth, even though it often feels painfully slow?
As I jump at the sound of two lightning strikes at the edge of my neighborhood, I am reminded of how blessed I truly am. I live in a home with four sturdy walls and a watertight roof. Mere inches outside my window grow lovely flowers that cheer both myself and the neighbors.
I close my window as the storm intensifies, the rain coming in sheets while the small pieces of hail bounce off the side of the house. This power unleashed by the storm, and the changes that will be wrought by it are a part of nature’s process. Our lives are also a process. Sometimes one dream has to die in order for us to find a better ending. Oftentimes we wonder why the storms roll through. Just like in nature, they clear away the old and nourish the roots so new growth can occur.
Last night the weather was peaceful. While attending an outdoor concert with friends I laid on a blanket and watched the clouds float by overhead. I could see three distinct layers moving in different directions as the winds blew through various layers of the atmosphere. Letting nature entertain me made the music that was playing even more enjoyable. Our lives are like those layers of clouds. Some people are going the same direction as us. Others will simply cross our paths for a brief moment. It takes perspective to tell which ones are which.
If you’ve felt in a rut lately, I encourage you to connect with nature from a different perspective today. Don’t focus on the storms in your life as much as what you learn from weathering them. Take stock of where your roots are planted. Find the people who are moving in the same direction as you that can help you grow. Live life appreciating the abundance all around you.