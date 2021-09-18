Three common species of asters brighten open woods and woodland edges across central Indiana.
Short’s aster (Symphyotrichum shortii), heart-leaved blue wood aster (Symphyotrichum cordifolium), and calico or side-flowering aster (Symphyotrichum lateriflorum) are found in most central Indiana woodlands. These species not only add color in the early fall but are vital sources of pollen and nectar for woodland pollinators as winter approaches.
Short’s aster has the largest and showiest flowers of these three species and starts flowering in early September, making it a couple of weeks earlier than the other two species. The flowers are up to one inch in diameter and have bright lavender rays and yellow centers that turn purple with age. The flowers are in open-branched clusters at the top of the plant. The leaves have heart-shaped bases with smooth margins and are up to six inches long, although four to five inches is more typical. The leaves are progressively smaller higher on the stem.
Short’s aster generally grows around 30 to 36 inches tall and is typically found in well-drained woodlands.
Heart-leaved blue wood aster is a similar species of well-drained to moist woodlands. The heart-shaped leaf base is even more prominent on this species, however the more obvious difference from Short’s aster are the sharp teeth along the leaf margin. The leaves are usually somewhat shorter and broader than Short’s aster. The flowers are similar in color; however, heart-leaved blue wood aster has smaller more numerous flowers that form a dense panicle. They often flower well into October.
Side-flowering aster or calico aster differs from the previous two species in several ways. First, the leaves are lanceolate, lacking the heart-shaped bases. They have a few sharp teeth along the margins and are up to four inches long near the base of the plant, becoming much smaller near the top of the stem.
The flowers are produced in clusters in the upper leaf axils and along lateral branches that spread horizontally from the primary stem. Small white rays surround tiny disk flowers that turn from yellow to purplish as they age.
Calico aster is generally found in moist woodlands. The seeds of all three species ripen in late October and November. A fluffy pappus tops the seeds and aids in wind dispersal.
All these asters are important to a wide variety of native bees including plasterer bees, mining bees, dagger bees, bumblebees, and masked bees. Other pollinators include a variety of wasps, syrphid flies, tachinid flies, and butterflies such as buckeyes and pearl crescents. Asters are a larval food plant for pearl crescents and silvery checkerspots.
These three asters are available from nurseries that specialize in native plants. For the most profuse flowering, they are best positioned along a woodland edge where they received a few hours of direct sunlight each day.
