As I sit outside on my slightly damp yard furniture and watch the sky turn from black to gray to an ethereal shade of pinkish-blue just before sunrise, I am reminded what a blessing autumn can be. This season is calling me to pause, remember, and reflect upon what has happened in my life so far this year.
If I blink, I might miss these days that tell me to slow down and appreciate all the beauty that surrounds me. One of the neighborhood rabbits is out, tentatively searching for a corner that wasn’t mowed quite as short where he might still find clover or a stray dandelion. The neighbors are quietly walking their dogs before they head to work. The leaves on the trees are starting to show their intense fall colors and the pumpkins are turning ever-brighter hues of yellow and orange.
What have I done this year to improve the connection between my friends and nature? Where have I worked or served to make outdoor spaces more accessible to others? Have I been a good steward of the resources I’ve been given? These thoughts all roll around in my mind as that ethereal pinkish-blue sky lightens even more to reveal the fog that has settled in overnight.
For me, October has always been the season for sweatshirts and bonfires. Today these things bring me comfort and joy. I want to turn my focus off myself and onto those around me who might be struggling to find their own joy. Who needs someone to take a walk with them and be a listening ear? Who can I encourage with a gift from the last few farmers markets this season? Is there a co-worker’s day could I brighten with an anonymous gift of an apple or small pumpkin?
As a child I dreaded seeing the leaves change color in the fall. My focus was on the cold, dark months that would follow, and not on enjoying the beauty that nature set before me. Over the years I’ve come to appreciate that each season has its own beauty. Even those cold, dark months of winter have bright cheerful days and long clear nights to watch the stars appear.
Right now, where are you in your appraisal of autumn? Are you looking forward to breaking out your flannel shirts and enjoying a warm beverage around the fire with friends? Or are you desperately trying to hold on to the passing beauty of summer?
It’s time to embrace the season we are in, both in nature and in our personal lives. Nature reminds us that there is a rhythm to life. We grow and flourish brighter when we embrace that rhythm and lean into it.
If you’re feeling a struggle in your soul today, it’s time to take a long hike and let the autumn winds blow the fog from your brain, and your heart. Embrace fall, and the beauty that change brings.
