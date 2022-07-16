Queen Anne’s Lace, Daucus carota, is a familiar white-flowering invasive weed that belongs to the carrot family along with celery, dill, parsley and cilantro.
Its saucer-shaped lacy flower heads are composites of tiny flowers growing on stems that can reach four feet. It was introduced from Europe and is classified as a noxious weed in much of the U.S., although it can look attractive in a garden bouquet. It prefers to grow in dry, open sunny areas such as ditches, the edges of crop fields and beside railroad tracks.
The taproot of Queen Anne’s Lace looks like a pale, skinny carrot and is edible when young. The stem is hollow, hairy and tough. As the flower ripens, it begins to curl up like a bird’s nest. Many Queen Anne’s flowers have a small dark purple cluster of florets in the center, said to represent the drop of blood that came from Queen Anne’s finger when she accidentally stuck it with her sewing needle.
A common plant that can be mistaken for Queen Anne’s Lace, with deadly consequences, is poison hemlock. Poison hemlock is also a member of the carrot family. It also has white flowers and fern-like leaves but can reach six to 10 feet in height. The flowers form clusters on tiny stalks that radiate from the center of the flower’s head. Unlike Queen Anne’s Lace, the stems are smooth and often have purple blotches.
The idea for today’s column came from a friend who called to report large stands of poison hemlock growing along Moss Island Road. The hemlock is still there but appears to be dying back now. I also found some along the railroad tracks near my house.
It prefers the same habitat as Queen Anne’s Lace. Poison hemlock, Conium maculatum, can cause death to humans and wildlife if even a small part of the plant is eaten. Death can occur within 20 minutes to three hours. If contacted, it can cause blistering and skin discoloration.
Symptoms of poisoning in humans include pupil dilation, muscle paralysis, slowed heartbeat and respiratory failure. Wildlife can experience respiratory paralysis, lack of coordination, trembling, and coma after consumption.
Incidentally, it’s the same plant that Socrates was forced to drink when he was condemned to death for “corrupting the youth of Athens” in 399 B.C.
Both Queen Anne’s Lace and poison hemlock are toxic invasive plants, introduced from Europe. Both are biennial, meaning that the first year after germination they produce stems, roots and leaves; the second year they produce flowers and seeds and then die.
So, if you decide to take a walk on the wild side, tread carefully.