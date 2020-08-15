Raspberries, blackberries and dewberries are among our most common and well-known edible wild fruits.
However, due to their stout thorns, encountering these species on an off-trail walk can be simultaneously the most delicious and the most painful summer experience.
Raspberries, blackberries and dewberries are all members of the large and complex genus Rubus contained in the rose family Rosaceae. They have woody canes; however, unlike most of our woody plants, the canes are biennial, meaning each individual cane lives for only two years. The canes grow from a perennial woody rootstock. First-year canes, known as primocanes, grow rapidly in the spring and summer, but typically do not flower or fruit. Second-year canes, known as floricanes, produce flowers and fruit. After the fruit has matured, the floricanes whither and dye, creating space for the growing primocanes.
Raspberries are distinguished from other members of the genus Rubus by several characteristics. Their leaves are generally whitened underneath with dense felt-like hairs, their canes are purple and glaucous, and the fruit separates from the central core, known as the receptacle. Black raspberry (Rubus occidentalis) is the common member of this group found throughout Indiana. The fruits are dark purple at maturity and consistently sweet and flavorful. The primocanes from black raspberry often arch to the ground and root at the tips, forming a wicket that makes their thickets more difficult to traverse. Black raspberries grow abundantly along woodland edges, fence rows and abandoned fields.
Cultivated red raspberries are mostly derived from the European garden raspberry (Rubus idaeus). Our closely related native red raspberry (Rubus strigosus) is commonly found in northern Indiana and many other areas of the northeastern and western United States, as well as Canada.
Blackberries are an extraordinarily complex group of species that are often difficult to differentiate. Recent genetic analysis has yielded recognition of even greater complexity in this group, which is exacerbated by possible hybridization and integration between species. They are distinguished from raspberries by leaves that are green on both sides and by fruits that separate from the cane with the receptacle contained within the fruit. While it is possible to encounter many species in different parts of Indiana, the most common and widespread is the Allegheny blackberry (Rubus alleghenienesis). It is a very robust species, with the primocanes often towering 6 feet or more in fertile soils. Like black raspberry, it is common in fence rows, woodland edges and abandoned fields. Due to the variability in this group, the quality of the fruit also varies from sweet to very tart.
Dewberries may be regarded as a subset of blackberries distinguished primarily by their growth habit. Dewberry canes may weakly arch or trail prostrate on the ground. Like black raspberries, the canes often root at the tip. Common dewberry (Rubus flagellaris) is a widespread member of this group.
