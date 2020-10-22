As the pandemic enters its eighth month and the coming election looms over the nation, I have found it helpful to take some time to tune out the noise and focus on the natural world in which we live. As the weather cools and we find ourselves spending more time indoors, now is a great time to set up a bird feeder and observe these winged creatures from the comfort of home.
At my house, I have several different types of bird feeders hanging just outside my kitchen window. I have several of the classic cylindrical feeders with multiple perches and openings for feeding, as well as a feeder with larger a platform that is more conducive to larger species of birds. Additionally, I have several suet feeders.
Selecting the type of food for your feeders is simple as there are two main types of food found at any hardware or grocery store. Millet, sorghum and cracked corn mixtures work well in cylindrical feeders with larger openings. This feed will attract myriad varieties of birds, including finches, sparrows and also mourning doves, who prefer to eat the seed that has fallen on the ground. Thistle is also a common bird feed but requires smaller openings or a sock-style feeder made of webbing, attracting goldfinches and buntings, among other varieties.
Sunflower and safflower seeds have a hard outer shell that requires cracking open before consuming. These seeds are a favorite of cardinals, grosbeaks, Carolina chickadees, titmice and nuthatches. These varieties of birds use their beaks to crack open the outer shell to get to the seed inside. When observed closely, one will notice various techniques used by the differing species — cardinals and grosbeaks crush the outer shells with their beaks, while others hold the seed with their feet and peck the hull open.
Suet is a mixture of rendered fat mixed with seeds and sometimes dried fruit and berries. Typically sold in bricks, suet can be put in small wire cages and hung from a shepherd's hook, a gutter or a nail on the truck of a tree. While many species of birds are attracted to suet, the most spectacular are the woodpeckers. I have viewed downy, red-bellied, redheaded, flickers and Pileated woodpeckers feeding on suet.
Once feeders are established, they will consistently attract many different types of birds. Maintaining full feeders provides an opportunity to become more familiar with the differing behaviors, calls and fluctuating presence of bird species throughout the year. In winter, keep an eye out for dark-eyed Juncos and purple finches.
Having the ability to identify even a handful of birds helps to expand one's understanding and appreciation of the natural world. Over time, as one's knowledge of the world around them grows, their daily experiences can become more enriching and enjoyable.
