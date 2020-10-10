Bitternut hickory (Carya cordiformis) is one of the most common and widespread hickories in Indiana due to its adaptability to a variety of soil types and landscape positions. While not as well known as the distinctive shagbark hickory, it is present in nearly every mesic woodland in the state.
Bitternut hickories inhabit well-drained soils on locations ranging from high floodplain terraces to relatively dry slopes. It is tolerant of both acidic and calcareous soils. It grows in association with a wide variety of other trees that prefer mesic soils, including sugar maple, American beech, northern red oak, black walnut, black cherry and tulip tree.
The leaves of bitternut hickory are alternate and compound, typically with seven to nine leaflets. Each individual leaflet is 3 to 6 inches long and 1 to 2 inches wide, while the entire leaf structure measures 8 to 12 inches in length. The leaves develop from distinctive sulfur-yellow buds that make this one of the easiest trees to identify in the winter. The leaves turn clear yellow in the fall.
The bark of the bitternut hickory is brownish-gray with shallow interlacing ridges on mature trees. It is paler in color than other Indiana hickory species. The bark on the branches is relatively smooth and medium gray in color.
Bitternut hickory produces inconspicuous wind-pollinated flowers in the spring. The male flowers are catkins that dangle from the base of the new growth, while the female flowers that develop into the nuts are produced at the ends for the new growth. The nuts mature in late September and October, but often remain attached to the twigs late into the fall. The nuts measure about 1 inch in length with a thin husk that splits as it begins to dry around the mature nut.
Tannins in the nut meats make them very astringent, resulting in the common name. Some sources state the nuts are ignored by wildlife due to the bitter taste, but having observed a large productive tree for decades in my backyard, I have found that is not the case. While squirrels may choose sweeter nuts like shagbark hickory if available, they feed heavily on the bitternut later in the fall. Further, their thin shells make them available to birds that cannot crack the thicker shells of other hickories. Blue jays, red-headed woodpeckers and red-bellied woodpeckers have been observed harvesting the nuts directly from the branches. They are also small enough for wild turkeys to swallow whole. Deer consume the nuts and the foliage.
A wide variety of insect larvae feed on the foliage of bitternut hickory. Perhaps the most noteworthy is the otherworldly larva of the royal walnut moth. This huge larva can grow over 5 inches in length and sports horn-like projections, resulting in the common name hickory horned devil.
