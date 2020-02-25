One of our most abundant and underappreciated trees is the black cherry (Prunus serotina).
The species plays an outsized role in supporting food chains and wildlife. Up to 448 Lepidoptera (butterflies and moths) species have been recorded utilizing black cherry as a larval food plant. Further, numerous species of birds feed on the fruit that ripens in late summer.
Black cherry is an adaptable and opportunistic species. It thrives in a variety of soils and moisture levels, shunning only consistently wet sites. Birds distribute the seed widely, resulting in abundant recruitment in fencerows, under powerlines or other locations where they tend to perch. Black cherry needs full to part sun to establish, so saplings tend to recruit along woodland edges and openings rather than in the full dense shade of an interior woodland.
Black cherry can grow into a large tree up to 80 feet or more in height and 4 feet in diameter; however, trees of those proportions are rare. Mature trees are more commonly 50 to 60 feet tall and about 2 feet in diameter. The bark is very dark, smooth on young trees with horizontal markings known as lenticels. Bark of mature trees is composed of reddish-brown to black scales with upturned edges that have been likened to burnt cornflakes or potato chips.
The leaves of black cherry are simple, with finely toothed margins, averaging 3 to 5 inches in length and 1 to 1.5 inches in width. They have a shiny upper surface and are tapered at both ends. Numerous small flowers are produced in long racemes in May, attracting a wide variety of bees. The small fleshy fruit are about ¼ inch in diameter and ripen at the end of summer.
As mentioned above, black cherry in an exceptionally important species for wildlife. Showy butterflies such as the red-spotted purple and tiger swallowtail are joined by numerous moth species in utilizing the foliage as a larval food source. A wide variety of birds, including woodpeckers, thrushes, mockingbirds, cedar waxwings and cardinals, feed on the fruit. They are joined by mammals such as foxes, chipmunks, tree squirrels, opossum, raccoons and white-footed mice. The leaves contain toxic cyanide compounds, which limits browsing by mammals. The seeds also contain these toxins.
The reddish-brown wood is hard and polishes beautifully, making it popular for cabinets, interior trim and furniture. It splits easily and is often used for firewood.
Black cherry is a rapidly growing tree that forms an attractive rounded crown when grown in the open. It makes an excellent shade tree but should be positioned away from structures due to its rather messy habits and its tendency to split in ice storms. The fall color is typically yellow to orange.
